Fish porridge, biryani and pasta: Singapore rolls out ready-to-eat meals for emergency food supply

SINGAPORE: Leveraging its experience in producing army combat rations, food caterer SATS has developed a range of ready-to-eat meals for public consumption in national emergencies.

These meals require no refrigeration, can be eaten at room temperature without reheating and have a shelf life of up to eight months.

SATS spent four to six months on research and development before finalising five meal options: chicken bolognese pasta, curry chicken with biryani rice, fish porridge with sweet potato and pumpkin, sweet spicy tomato fish with basmati rice and vegetable marinara pasta. The meals are prepared in a SATS halal-certified kitchen in Singapore.

“As with any ambient product, we have to do a real-time shelf life study … once we are assured of the quality, then we launch the commercial production,” said Ms Jean Sin, head of innovation and product development at SATS.

About 150,000 of these meals will be distributed between Saturday (Feb 15) and Feb 28 as part of this year’s Exercise SG Ready, a component of Singapore's Total Defence campaign. The exercise allows people in Singapore to experience simulated power outages and disruptions to food supplies, among other scenarios.

More than 100,000 students and teachers from over 90 schools and three Institute of Technical Education colleges, along with over 8,000 seniors from 111 Active Ageing Centres, will be able to try these meals.