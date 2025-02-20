Total Defence food resilience programme suspended as precautionary measure due to SOTA food poisoning cases

SINGAPORE: A national preparedness initiative which involves ready-to-eat meals was temporarily halted on Thursday (Feb 20), following cases of food poisoning at the School of the Arts (SOTA) arising from the meals.

In a joint statement on Thursday morning, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), together with the Ministry of Education (MOE), Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) and food caterer SATS, said it “will pause the Food Resilience Preparedness Programme as a precautionary measure until investigations on the SOTA gastroenteritis cases are concluded”.

CNA first reported about the gastroenteritis cluster at SOTA on Wednesday.

A total of 20 students developed symptoms such as diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting after consuming the meals.