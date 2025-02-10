Retailers offer more interactive shopping features amid changing consumer demand

HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE

Local furniture shop Commune, for instance, uses a 3D visualisation platform that lets customers upload their floor plans and see how various furniture pieces would look in their homes.

The aim is to “simplify decision making and enhance the overall shopping experience”, said Ms Allie Ang, sales designer at Commune.

“Most of our customers feel excited, relieved and appreciative that they could actually see (the 3D visual representations) before buying the furniture,” she added.

“(It gives) them the confidence to go with their choices, making the whole process much more interactive and personalised.”

Mother and baby goods supplier Mothercare has also introduced experiential elements at its retail stores.

These include a ramp installed in the middle of its shop space in Paragon that simulates various road surfaces for parents to test a stroller’s maneuverability before buying it.

There is also a mock-up of an airplane's overhead compartment for customers to check if a stroller that they want can fit inside the space.

Mothercare said its sales have increased by at least 20 per cent since introducing the experiential features in 2019.

“Customers are able to experience hands-on, more practical use of the products to understand further before their purchase,” said Mr Joseph Ang, regional senior manager at Mothercare.

The firm is exploring the use of virtual reality in its next phase of experiential retail.