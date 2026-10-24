Why bosses find 'I'm sorry' so hard to say, and how to do it properly

I had to apologise to my staff recently.



I had failed to deliver my work on time, and it resulted in a number of late night crashouts for the team as they scrambled to get the project back on schedule.



While the project got completed on time eventually, I felt that it was necessary to acknowledge my part in the matter, given the anxiety it had caused.

So I gathered the people directly affected, looked them in the eye, and said: "I am sorry."



The response was muted, and I didn’t expect otherwise. Nobody rushed to congratulate me on what a humble boss I was. There was no moving scene of collective forgiveness where we held hands and sang Kumbaya, which was probably just as well.

That response makes sense to Ms Evelyn Kwek, managing director of workplace consultancy Great Place To Work ASEAN and ANZ.

"Trust is built through small day-to-day moments, not in the grand gestures," she said. "Employees naturally take a wait-and-see approach after an apology to see if there is actual change."