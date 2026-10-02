'I gave birth to her, so why do I have to adopt her?’: The unwed single parents adopting their own children

After she gave birth to her daughter three years ago, finance executive Ms Lim had to do something most parents would never even think of: adopt her own biological child.

The 35-year-old, who declined to give her full name, had been dating her child's biological father for six months when she found out she was pregnant.

Her ex made it clear that he did not want to have anything to do with their child – emotionally or materially.

When she started researching the legal implications of having a child outside marriage she was surprised to find out that children born out of wedlock are viewed as "illegitimate" in the eyes of the law.

This meant that she would not be able to buy a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat with her baby as they would not be recognised as a family nucleus. Her child would also not be eligible for the Baby Bonus cash gift of S$11,000 (US$8,595) among other government initiatives.

Ms Lim learnt that apart from getting married to her ex, adopting her daughter was the only other way to legitimise the relationship between mother and daughter.

"I was surprised because it sounds rather strange. I gave birth to her, but I actually have to adopt her, and her status will be an adopted child," said Ms Lim.

She began the adoption process when her daughter was around 18 months old and the process took a year and a half, along with costing S$6,000 in legal and administrative fees.

The process, she said, was entirely unnecessary and "very unfair".

"Every child contributes to Singapore's future; there is no need to distinguish children born within marriage or out of a marriage this way," she said.

Ms Lim’s experience reflects a lesser-known aspect of Singapore’s adoption framework where children born outside marriage need to be adopted by their biological mother or father to legitimise their relationship and allow these children access to their inheritance, allow their parents to obtain tax reliefs and give parent and child access to HDB flats.