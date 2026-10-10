Inside Thailand’s cyanide murders and the search for its ‘most prolific serial killer’ in history

BANGKOK: When her friend gave her some herbal medicine for her cough, Kantima “Pla” Paesaard did not think too much about it. She wasn’t to know it would turn out to be an alleged murder attempt.

Less than 10 minutes after they went their separate ways, Pla started feeling short of breath. So she turned on the air-conditioner in her car and got a strong draught blowing at her face.

“But no matter how I tried to breathe, I still couldn’t,” she recalled.

After she called an ambulance, her hands started to stiffen. When the ambulance arrived a few minutes later, only her little finger could move a bit, she said. And once she was in the ambulance, “everything just went black”.

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Hours went by before she started to awake. “After I regained consciousness, my husband told me, ‘Do you know that earlier, your heart had actually stopped beating?’” she recounted.

“The doctor told me they did a brain scan. They checked my blood and examined my whole body, and there was nothing abnormal. So I thought it was an allergic reaction to the herbal medicine.”