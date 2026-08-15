Ong Ye Kung finds his NS buddy nearly 40 years after they leant on each other to survive BMT

SINGAPORE: When Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was a scrawny 18-year-old in 1987, he was not looking forward to National Service (NS) enlistment.

For one thing, his brother who was three years older than him “didn’t quite enjoy” NS after being “punished a lot”, which gave him the impression that NS was very “siong” (tough).

Not that the younger Ong was unfit. “I was an athlete back in school,” he said, “so I could do most of the exercises.”

But he did have a “slight” medical condition: eczema. So he struggled with some aspects of training, especially the field camp during Basic Military Training (BMT).