After separation and divorce, we kept raising our children under one roof. Here's what it's been like

To us, ending our marriage does not mean we have to stop being a family to our children and dismantle every aspect of our relationship with each other.

There is no longer a romantic relationship between us, but what remains is a family we both want to show up for.

We are still parents to our two boys, aged nine and eight, and our six-year-old daughter.

THE LEAD-UP TO THE DIVORCE

My ex-husband and I spent many years together building a family and creating memories. Even though our marriage has ended, those years still matter, and our children will always connect us.

We met through a dating application in 2013 and got married about three years later.

There wasn't one single moment when everything broke down, but over time, my trust in the marriage was affected by issues I prefer to keep private out of respect for him and our family,

I chose to forgive him, but the hurt didn't disappear.

Tensions between him and my family also made living with my parents more difficult. After we had children, much of my attention went towards raising them, and we gradually drifted apart.

Divorce wasn't an overnight decision.

I spent a long time asking myself whether I still wanted the marriage, or whether I was afraid of what ending it would mean for our children, for our family and for how others would see us.

I was also afraid because I didn't know how he would react. After all, he loves the kids as much as I do. What if he wanted to fight for custody?