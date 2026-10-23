What 20 years of working with jade taught me about the changing Singaporean family

When I began working with jade more than 20 years ago, I was drawn to it mainly as a jewellery designer.

Its soft lustre and subtle variations in colour offered possibilities I wanted to explore, particularly in pairing it with gold and diamonds to create contemporary heirlooms with an old soul.

My grandmother understood jade very differently. She owned several jade bangles and believed they were valuable.

When I began building my jewellery company in 2009, she offered them to me to sell.

It was a generous gesture, but I could not use them. My company works only with Type A jadeite, which is untreated, and her bangles did not meet that standard.

We found another meaningful purpose for them instead, incorporating the pieces into our educational workshops as samples for customers to understand the different treatments and qualities of jadeite.

For my grandmother, the technical classification of the bangles was beside the point.

She belonged to a generation for whom jade represented security. Jade pieces equated to wealth that could be worn on the body and, when necessary, sold to buy something useful.

Asking me to sell her bangles was one of my grandmother’s clearest expressions of love.

To her, their value ultimately lay in what they could do for her granddaughter.

In Singapore, conversations about inheritance tend to centre on property, savings and how assets should be divided.

Yet families pass down much more than financial wealth. We inherit objects, expectations and ideas about what is valuable.