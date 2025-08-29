How to manage interns without losing your sanity or your whole morning

Ms Adina (not her real name), a 31-year-old marketing manager, has experienced many an intern horror story.

She recalled one example when she asked an intern to stock-take a cupboard of marketing brochures.

"The intern took more than a week. We already put the fields in (the online document) for her, but she created new rows by herself. And then when my colleague checked the cupboard, all the brochures were jumbled up."

Interns are often brought in to lighten the load – but when things don’t go smoothly, managing them can foment frustration.

"Every single morning, for 10 to 15 minutes, we had to rearrange their task list because they have trouble prioritising," said Ms Adina. "If they tend to not deliver good quality work, it means that I have to look through their work all over again."

Even with well-meaning interns, these little frustrations can accumulate.

Supervising interns can be a delicate balancing act: Managers are trying to cultivate a learning experience for the intern, while also getting real work done.

How can supervisors make the most of their interns, without ending up more stressed than before – and ensure the internship season is a win-win for everyone? CNA TODAY spoke to experts in the field to find out.