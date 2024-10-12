Twenty five years after the Light Rail Transit system was launched in Singapore, wherein lies its future?

It has been 25 years since the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT), Singapore’s first light-rail transit system, was rolled out. Subsequently, two more LRT lines were introduced, in Sengkang in 2003 and Punggol in 2005.

The idea was to offer an alternative feeder service and increase commuter convenience.

But the system, particularly BPLRT, has been plagued by numerous issues, with reliability problems a major concern. Uncomfortable rides are also a common grouse, as highlighted by Mr Lau and Ms Putri.

Frequent breakdowns and service disruptions have frustrated commuters over the years, leading to criticism of the system's design and suitability.

In 2016, as the BPLRT system neared the end of its 20-year lifespan, SMRT Trains managing director Lee Ling Wee said in a company blog said SMRT, which operates the BPLRT, and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) were looking at various options concerning its future, including the possibility of scrapping the network and returning to the use of buses.

"This is not far-fetched, as a fully loaded high-capacity bus like a double-decker can take 130 passengers, which is more than the 105-person capacity of a single Bombardier train," he wrote.

But LTA later said replacing the light rail system with an all-bus option was “not likely to be practical” due to road capacity.

Then, in 2017, former transport minister Khaw Boon Wan famously said that the LRT system had been built as an “afterthought under political pressure”, and was in fact not well-suited to the hilly terrain of Bukit Panjang, contributing to its operational challenges.

“No LRT is designed that way, in such a masochistic manner, where you force yourself up and down, twist and turn,” he was quoted as saying.

Ultimately, it was announced that the problematic BPLRT would be overhauled rather than dismantled. The S$344 million renewal project, which started in 2018 and is due to be completed in 2026, will have a new signalling and power rail system, as well as a refreshed fleet, among other upgrades.

The Sengkang and Punggol LRT lines are also getting improvements, albeit not as extensive as those for Bukit Panjang.

By 2027, the Sengkang and Punggol LRT systems will feature 25 new two-car trains to increase capacity. Recently, the Sengkang LRT platform layout has also been improved, and it now offers dedicated boarding areas for the system's four routes.

Previously, passengers had only two boarding locations and had to rely on overhead signs to determine whether the arriving LRT was an east-loop or west-loop service.

Although the authorities chose not to scrap the BPLRT, questions persist regarding the overall effectiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of the LRT system.

With no plans to expand the LRT network, is it worth it for Singapore to keep maintaining and upgrading the existing three lines even in the face of continued problems and complaints?