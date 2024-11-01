Ex-offenders in Singapore facing less stigma at work, but is it too big an ask for society to fully embrace them?
While it can be said that large strides have been made in raising overall acceptance for ex-offenders in the job market, whether or not they thrive after incarceration depends a lot on several factors, including the nature of their crimes and how easy it is to look them up online.
With a double degree from Singapore Management University and a a Master in Business Administration from the University of Chester in England, it is hard to argue that Mr David King Thorairajan, 43, is unqualified to be a teacher.
Yet, after finishing his undergraduate studies in 2012, his applications to various agencies and educational institutions did not yield any returns.
There is, however, a likely reason why: Mr Thorairajan had been sentenced to eight years in prison and 18 strokes of the cane in 1999, after he was convicted of gang-related offences, including charges for rioting and voluntarily causing grievous hurt, a fact that he declared in his job applications.
“The (job) interview went well after my graduation, so I was expecting (the application) to be okay, but sadly I was rejected because of my record. I was confused with life, and tried to apply to a few more education agencies while being open about my past, but I was rejected.”
And while there were some other options available to him on the job market, Mr Thorairajan said they were “not as promising”, and were not necessarily the best fit with his personal interests and education profile.
Mr Thorairajan eventually decided to set up a company of his own, the Ministry of Empowerment, which provides motivational workshops and life coaching to students, teachers, companies and government agencies. His clients know of his past, he said.
In interviews with 10 ex-offenders, CNA TODAY found that while it can be said that large strides have been made in raising overall acceptance for this group of people in the job market, whether or not they thrive after incarceration depends a lot on several factors, including the nature of their crimes and how easy it is to look them up online.
Twenty years on since the launch of Yellow Ribbon Singapore, which aims to encourage the community to support ex-offenders in their reintegration into society, employers here have indeed become more accepting, but limits remain – especially in certain industries, or when it comes to those convicted of specific offences.
For many ex-offenders, the route to success involves taking up a blue-collar job in a service industry such as logistics or food and beverage, which tend to be more accepting of individuals with prior criminal records, and gradually working their way up.
This was the case for Ms Angel Ng, 59, who in 2008 secured a role in the finance department of a hotel with the help of Yellow Ribbon Singapore, then known as Singapore Corporation of Rehabilitative Enterprises (SCORE).
She had served eight prison sentences of varying lengths between 1982 and 2008 for drug-related offences.
But Ms Ng found it difficult to stay on beyond two weeks on the job.
“I really could not fit in. I was the only lady who smoked there. If you go for too many toilet breaks, they look at you. And I had to report for urine tests three times a week, during my lunch time,” she said.
“(My colleagues) did not know why, because the manager who had hired me did not disclose (my past). So they saw me in a different way. Also this happened way back… and at that time, (people) were not very open yet.”
She later found employment at Connect Centre, a contact centre providing call services to clients from a range of industries.
It helped that about 90 per cent of the company’s employees are ex-offenders, as Connect Centre also runs a call centre within Changi Prison, providing paid work to inmates.
Ms Ng has stayed on in the role since, slowly climbing through the ranks over the 15-odd years she has spent at the company. She is now chief operating officer at Connect Centre, where she oversees its operations and more than 50 employees.
In contrast, ex-offenders who hope to resume white-collar careers after incarceration often find it tougher to do so.
One such ex-offender who wanted to be known as Michael told CNA TODAY that while he holds a Bachelor’s degree in marketing, he has accepted that “a lot of doors are (now) closed”.
The 29-year-old – who agreed to speak to CNA TODAY on the condition of anonymity – was sentenced to a jail term of 1 year and 8 months after being convicted on charges of drug possession and drug consumption.
Job hunting after his release was tough, said Michael, who worked as a recruitment agent prior to his sentence.
“I’m trying to go back into recruitment, but my friend who is in recruitment told me that it might be a bit hard (with my conviction). To be very frank, I’m open to any line now.”
HOW WORK HELPS
Longitudinal research has shown the importance of employment stability to ex-offenders’ successful desistance, and so Yellow Ribbon Singapore focuses much of its efforts on helping ex-offenders secure good jobs.
Experts and ex-offenders themselves acknowledge that the organisation has done well in the two decades since its inception.
Dr Razwana Begum, the head of the public safety and security programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), noted: “In the early 2000s and earlier, it was quite challenging for ex-offenders to secure employment.
“Many employers were hesitant to hire them due to mistrust, perceived risks and the social stigma associated with criminal records. Opportunities were often limited to low-wage or short-term jobs with little room for career progression.”
Programmes like the Yellow Ribbon project have since helped to raise awareness, highlighting the importance of second chances and involving employers and community members in reintegration efforts, she added.
This has led to more targeted job placement and training programmes for ex-offenders over the years. Compounded with increased public awareness, general acceptance levels are also higher in society today, said Dr Razwana.
One beneficiary of Yellow Ribbon’s work is Sophia, a 35-year-old writer who managed to secure a job that was right up her alley, just a month after her release from prison.
She had been convicted of money laundering and sentenced to a 24-month jail term, but with Yellow Ribbon’s help landed the same job that she had held before her incarceration, at a new company.
“They helped me to expedite that job search process. The company that hired me was also incredibly supportive. They didn’t pry about my case or about what it’s like being in prison, even though they knew I was a ‘Yellow Ribbon hire’,” said Sophia.
Data released by the Singapore Prison Service over the years also reflect a growing acceptance.
Figures from the annual statistics released by the prison service showed that the number of employers who supported hiring ex-offenders was 6,516 in 2023. This is a healthy jump from 2013, when the figure stood at 3,876.
According to Yellow Ribbon Singapore, about 94 per cent of inmates referred to it in 2021 were successfully placed in a job prior to their release.
But the figures also show that more could still be done: The career retention rate for ex-offenders who remained employed for three months and six months are 84 per cent and 66 per cent respectively, despite being supported by Yellow Ribbon career coaches for their first year upon placement.
And while the two-year recidivism rate in Singapore has inched down over the years – from 26.5 per cent for the 2014 release cohort to 22 per cent for the 2021 release cohort – the five-year recidivism rate tends to hover around double these numbers.
Assistant Professor Julia Wong, a sociologist in the health and social sciences cluster at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), said there is a correlation between the two trends – the drop in job retention over time could explain why recidivism goes up after two years.
Dr Razwana added: “Despite progress, biases still exist among some employers and community members, affecting trust and job opportunities. Ex-offenders still face (structural barriers) like limited housing options, financial difficulties and restrictive job options and opportunities.”
MORE UNDERSTANDING EMPLOYERS
Aside from the inception of Yellow Ribbon Singapore in 2004, the Government in 2005 amended the Registration of Criminals Act to allow those convicted of less serious crimes to have their records considered spent as long as they remained crime-free for five years.
When a criminal record is rendered spent, the individual can lawfully answer or declare “no” if asked whether they have a criminal record.
Some of the serious offences excluded from this new law includes drug trafficking, rioting, voluntarily causing grievous hurt and outrage of modesty.
Over the years, more employers have come on board Yellow Ribbon Singapore’s project as registered partners committed to offering employment opportunities to ex-offenders.
Employers interviewed by CNA TODAY across a variety of sectors including courier delivery, food and beverage, and hospitality expressed an increasing willingness to hire individuals with past convictions or records.
Some of these employers include Marina Bay Sands, food service company RE&S, fast food chain Nando’s and Exotic Office Solutions, which deals with the sales of office IT equipment and services.
Beyond hiring, employers have also shown a commitment to helping ex-offenders fit in at the workplace.
This is encouraging, as ex-offenders might experience a longer learning curve that extends beyond the typical three-month adjustment period, said Yellow Ribbon Singapore.
“Financial instability is another critical barrier, as ex-offenders may struggle with managing their basic living expenses on top of other financial commitments in their lives,” it added.
Food service provider Chia & Thai Food Supplies has hired more than 120 ex-offenders since 2006. To help them, Mr Samuel Koh, director at Chia & Thai, said the company offers to pay some of its new hires on a daily basis during their first month on the job.
Thereafter, they will be ease into the standard monthly payroll system.
Acknowledging the systemic factors contributing to their initial offending, Mr Koh said that these employees often come from disadvantaged positions or backgrounds and have limited qualifications.
He added that the company does not screen candidates for specific offences or academic qualifications. Beyond requiring applicants to declare their past convictions, the firm also does not probe into their past charges in detail.
Similarly, Mr Eddie Lee, director of sales and marketing at courier services firm Xdel Singapore, said the logistics firm keeps all declarations made by applicants private and confidential.
The firm also does not strictly disqualify a candidate based on the nature of offences previously committed. Instead, understanding the employee’s past convictions – which are asked about during the interview process – helps its management to better assess risks and to place them in a suitable role.
For example, employees who had previously been convicted on fraud or cheating charges might still be recruited but will not be assigned to work with clients in sensitive industries, such as banks and financial institutions. They may, however, be rerouted to internal roles in customer service, for example.
Such gestures of acceptance and understanding go a long way, ex-offenders say.
Mr John Ang, 45, who works as a delivery driver at Chia & Thai Food Supplies, has been employed at the company for seven years, the longest he has held down a job.
Mr Ang, who was charged in 2016 for drug-related offences and sentenced to a one-year term at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre, said that having a job and supportive workplace environment has helped him stay clean.
For one thing, having a fixed schedule and daily routine helps him stay busy and keeps thoughts of relapsing at bay. His employer also supported him with a loan to purchase his current home.
Looking back on these achievements since his release – including purchasing a home of his own and seeing his Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions rise – motivates him to continue on his drug-free path.
Likewise, for Mr Muhammad Zaino Othman, being able to maintain stable employment, while receiving his employer’s and colleagues’ support, has been helpful in keeping him on the straight and narrow.
The 46-year-old pest control technician is currently pursuing further studies, which are funded by his employer. He also received a pay bump after picking up various skills and courses, including getting certified with a class four driving licence.
Mr Zaino, who has served seven prison sentences of varying lengths between 1998 and 2022 for mostly drug-related charges, also appreciates the flexibility he gets at the workplace to undergo urine spot tests during his work hours, if necessary.
Mr Zaino said that he is now working towards saving up to purchase a house of his own and hopes to hit his personal financial and savings goals soon.
“With my work… I want to make every second and every minute count. I’ve been inside prison since 1998. I’ve got to catch up with people, and to show society that I can do it, and I managed (to do it).”
On Friday (Nov 1), the Alliance for Action on Business Competitiveness – jointly established by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Singapore Business Federation – released its report with 27 recommendations for policy adjustments on manpower, land, and regulations, after a nine-month review.
A key recommendation is for the Government to consider reviewing policies that restrict ex-offenders from working in certain job roles, so that Singapore can better utilise untapped labour pools and increase workforce capacity and resilience.
This includes positions such as drivers or cleaners in high security areas such as Jurong Island and Changi Airport.
WHEN ACCEPTANCE HITS ITS LIMIT
But what if you want to work in the financial services industry, or with children?
The harsh truth is that some industries will not accept any ex-offenders, or ex-offenders who have been convicted of certain crimes, said experts.
A spokesperson from Jobstreet by SEEK noted that industries such as finance, security and childcare are likely to be more cautious when evaluating applicants with a criminal record.
Other sectors such as education and healthcare may also have strict regulations barring individuals with records from being hired into specific roles, said Dr Razwana of SUSS.
Sexual offences, violent crimes, serious crimes, organised crime, fraud and federal offences would also typically be more difficult to overlook or grant an exception for, said Mr Mervyn Ho, general manager at background screening firm Risk Management Intelligence.
Mr Ho added: “Unfortunately, there will be some roles or industries that may be off limits to ex-offenders due to regulatory requirements, even if the ex-offender possesses the right qualification and experience.”
Acknowledging this, Dr Razwana from SUSS agreed, saying: “Many ex-offenders are hired below their qualification levels due to lingering mistrust or risk-averse employer policies, limiting career growth.”
But this could also be a form of justice.
Dr Razwana noted: After all, a holistic approach to justice must consider victims’ needs – a focus on restorative practices for minor offences, while ensuring rehabilitation is also combined with accountability in the case of serious crimes.
Some ex-offenders say their job searches are also impacted by their online footprint, as recruiters can easily call up media reports of their offences, even years after their release.
One, who wanted to be known as Nathaniel, decided to relocate overseas shortly after his release from prison, to give himself a fresh start in a new community.
He had been sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted of voyeurism and his offence was reported by several news publications.
“Normally, if you apply for a role, they will do background checks with companies. But with this, you don’t even have to (do a thorough check), it’s just Google,” said Nathaniel.
But Mr Ho of Risk Management Intelligence noted that regardless of whether a crime was reported in the media, and whether or not the applicant declares any prior conviction, some employers may still conduct mandatory checks on their background.
These checks are conducted with the relevant law enforcement agency or via the courts directly, said Mr Ho.
‘BANNING THE BOX’ NOT THE WAY TO GO
There are some advocates who call for the removal of the checkbox that requires job applicants to declare their past convictions or criminal records, but experts told CNA TODAY this is not the way to go, and that true inclusion requires a nuanced approach.
“Rather than expecting employers to be entirely ‘blind’ to criminal records, a more realistic goal is to equip them to make informed decisions based on the relevance and context of any past offences to the role in question,” said Mr Ho of Risk Management Intelligence.
Employers need knowledge of, for example, the nature of offence, the time elapsed and the individual’s rehabilitation journey to better decide what role the candidate may be suited for, he added.
At its core, a fully inclusive hiring practice and reducing stigma does not mean disregarding ex-offenders’ past, he said.
Instead, it could create more acceptance if employers focused on their potential for growth, and granted second chances without compromising trust and safety standards.
The spokesperson from Jobstreet by SEEK said: “Realistically, employers could work toward hiring practices that acknowledge past convictions without making them the sole defining factor, focusing instead on applicants’ skills, experience, and readiness to contribute positively.”
And as much as holding stable employment is a key factor in keeping recidivism rates low, it’s ultimately not a cure-all, the experts noted.
Other main factors that help to keep individuals from re-offending include mental health and substance abuse treatment and the accessibility of community-based aftercare programmes that provide ongoing support in the areas of counselling, housing, legal and financial advice.
Experts and several ex-offenders also spoke of the crucial importance of having strong, supportive social networks consisting of family, friends, mentors and the wider community, while staying away from negative influences.
“Human beings have a basic need to feel connected with others, and when we have someone who believes in us and stays with us in life, it really encourages us to hang on,” said Assistant Professor Wong of SIT.
Mr Silva Rajoo Vignesvara, 41, certainly agrees.
The facilities coordinator in an engineering company, who has served sentences for assault and drug-related charges, said that familial support, and knowing he is backed by people who love him, has been “very, very important” in his reintegration journey.
As such, the single father of two teens said regaining his children’s trust is something he is working towards, and he believes that his current employment serves as a good motivation. He hopes to show the people around him that he is committed to change, by doing well in his role.
To support others like him, the Singapore Prison Service launched the Desistor Network last year to help ex-offenders better reintegrate into society, by providing them with a network of community agencies and other ex-offenders who have stayed crime-free for a period of time.
Beyond support from agencies and organisations, ex-offenders say they hope for wider acceptance from society, and having a job is but the first step.
Mr Thorairajan said: “(At the start of my sentence) I used to have this mentality of thinking, I am already in prison, why am I suffering, why would I want to study?
“But my mom played a very key role. She was there writing letters, coming for every visit, looking into my studies... and giving me a chance in life. So I thought, why not sacrifice a few years of my life, but at least when I go out I can bring pride to my mom, and bring pride to my family?”
He added: “I’d been hurting people (when I was in a gang), and now I want to help people. I want to use my stories to also change people’s lives.”