To fight scams, banks and the authorities now have more control over customers' accounts. How do we strike a balance between protection and overreach?

When 29-year-old Kenneth Lee noticed an investment opportunity in a Telegram channel earlier this year, it appeared legitimate enough.

At first, he made small transfers of S$500 or S$1,000 – and even saw small "profits" reflected in the app. Encouraged, he sent larger amounts of S$5,000, S$10,000, and finally larger sums of S$20,000.

Over two months, he had transferred close to S$165,000 – his entire life savings. Then the chat group disappeared and the money vanished.

"If the bank had just called me or paused any of the transfers, I'd have been super grateful," said Mr Lee, a marketing professional.

He added that the slew of measures introduced this year to curb scams are necessary given how rampant scams have been as of late.

"It's getting out of control."

While individuals like Mr Lee are glad for added protections, some consumers feel the authorities are being overly cautious and argue that such safeguards are only meant to protect a small pool of naive individuals, at the detriment of everyone else.

Among their gripes: the new safeguards are troublesome and the 24-hour delay or sudden transaction blocks can be disruptive for people making urgent or legitimate transfers.

Then, there's also the issue of what kind of controls banks and authorities should have over personal accounts.

Mr Rain Tan, 48, said he understands there is merit for scam prevention but finds it "too broad a brush". The civil servant said he has savings in fixed deposits and the safeguards make it cumbersome to move large deposits between banks.

"It's almost impossible for me to switch banks easily after my fixed deposit expires," he said. "My daily transfer limit is capped at S$200,000, so it takes several days to move my money, with cooldowns and waiting periods in between."

He suggested that the bank should have a pre-approved or whitelist of payees that go through stringent checks, and these customers should be exempt from these measures.

"Most of the time, people – myself included – are just transferring money to their own accounts in another bank. Can you imagine how many days it would take to move, say, half a million, even if the other account is in my name?"

These latest powers given to Singapore banks and the police to intervene when they detect potential scams comes after much public consultation and debate and almost as a last resort to get the upper hand over scammers.



Like many other countries globally, the nation has been grappling with an uptick in scams for several years.



Scams ranked among the top crimes in Singapore for the last four years – in the first half of this year alone Singapore residents lost S$456.4 million to scams.



A shared responsibility framework was first announced back in February 2022 after close to 800 OCBC customers lost S$13.7 million.



The following year the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority started gathering feedback for the framework which aims to strengthen the direct accountability of financial institutions and telcos to customers for losses incurred from phishing scams.



The public consultation paper captured the suggestions of several members of the public on making financial institutions responsible for fraud surveillance and detection and block potential fraudulent transactions.