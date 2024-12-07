Singapore's IRs opened almost 15 years ago after much hand-wringing. Have they paid off and what's next to stay ahead?

High roller or not, Singapore wants to attract visitors who are looking to stay longer and experience the country in a more immersive way.

This would translate to higher visitor expenditure, said Mr Joshua Loh, the course chair for Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s (NP) diploma in tourism and resort management.

So far, Singapore has succeeded.

Tourism receipts rose steadily from S$18.9 billion in 2010 to S$27.7 billion in 2019. In 2023, that figure nearly reached the heights of the pre-pandemic era, at S$26.9 billion.

Visitors also spent more time in Singapore compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. The average length of stay in 2023 was about 3.8 days, compared to 3.4 days in 2019.

Mr Sudhanshu Dwivedi, a 40-year-old captain in Mumbai’s maritime industry, told CNA TODAY that both of Singapore’s IRs are known internationally to be “must-see” upon arrival.

He and his family had set aside 15 days to explore the country – five dedicated to exploring Sentosa and the Marina Bay area.

“There are so many things to see and do. I’m not sure if there’s much that can be improved,” said Mr Dwivedi.

But do Singaporeans feel the same way about their famous integrated resorts?

After all, as STB said in response to queries, the IRs are meant to cater not only to tourists, but also to bring more entertainment and lifestyle options to local residents.

While most Singaporeans interviewed said they had visited both IRs over the years, they also said they do not feel compelled to visit these places more than once.

A 36-year-old missionary who wanted to be known only as Mr Koh, was at RWS last week to visit the S.E.A. Aquarium with his young niece. He told CNA TODAY that he could not remember the last time he had visited either IR before this.

“I think it’s difficult to bring Singaporeans here (regularly) because everyone has different interests. It’s very hard to cater to everybody,” Mr Koh said.

“Because the IRs are tourist attractions, the prices here are marked up and expensive. It’s also quite out of the way. So, unless there’s a specific place you want to go or an event you want to attend, you wouldn’t come back here.”

While his sentiment echoed that of many local residents, MBS and Genting Singapore told CNA TODAY that they have continually refreshed their integrated resorts’ offerings to attract both locals and foreigners on a more regular basis.

For instance, RWS worked on seven strategic tie-ups with "world-famous intellectual properties” in 2024 alone, said a spokesperson for Genting Singapore.

This includes the Asia premiere of multisensory interactive art experience “Harry Potter: Visions of Magic”, a tie up with Netflix to incorporate sets inspired by global hit series “Sweet Home” into USS’s Halloween Horror Nights, and the Pokémon Aqua Adventure at its Adventure Cove Waterpark.

In particular, the Harry Potter art experience had drawn significant crowds compared with other pop-up attractions around the country, said Mr Chan Chee Kong, the chief operating officer of its ticketing software provider GlobalTix.

Similarly, MBS’s chief operating officer Paul Town noted that the IR converted one of its two theatres into the popular KOMA restaurant and MARQUEE nightclub in 2019, which he said has enlivened Singapore’s nightlife scene.

MBS’s ArtScience Museum is also currently hosting Singapore’s first exhibition featuring works of the popular Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli.

Mr Keith Chan, a 41-year-old who works in accounting, said several of his family members had visited MBS just to see the Ghibli exhibition.

His family were also at the S.E.A. Aquarium last week as they wanted to utilise a 1-for-1 ticket promotion.

“But going (to the IRs) is not an every-weekend thing,” said Mr Chan.

“And now that we’ve come here, we (probably) won’t be back again so soon.”