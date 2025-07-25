Banking on university finance clubs: How undergraduates see joining as fast track to industry job
Some university finance clubs accept fewer than 10 per cent of applicants, in a rigorous joining process.
Entry-level positions in banking and other finance industry firms are proving harder than ever to secure as applicant numbers rise and openings dwindle.
That's why a growing number of undergraduates are turning to university finance clubs as a coveted stepping stone to their dream job in the sector.
But getting accepted into these student-led clubs, which can offer vital inside knowledge and know-how, is no walk in the park. Some clubs accept fewer than one in 10 applicants.
The NUS Asset and Wealth Management Club, for example, had 400 students apply to join last year but less than 10 per cent were accepted.
The process can involve meticulous screenings of resumes, case studies that must be submitted within a week as multi-page presentation decks with supporting spreadsheet calculations, and in-person interviews covering industry knowledge and pitch delivery.
Students interviewed by CNA TODAY acknowledged the process can be gruelling but said it was worth it, given what they gained from joining a finance club.
These university finance clubs are student-led groups that offer undergraduates opportunities to explore careers in finance, build practical skills and connect with industry professionals.
Students said these clubs typically meet weekly and activities often include guest talks, workshops, internal and external case competitions, as well as office visits to financial institutions.
The clubs offer early exposure to the industry and a chance to apply what they learn beyond the classroom.
Many clubs also focus on specific areas within finance, allowing students to deepen their knowledge in niche fields such as sustainable finance, investment banking, or asset and wealth management.
Data shows that while more business graduates are entering the workforce, a smaller proportion are landing full-time permanent roles after graduation.
According to the Singapore Department of Statistics, the number of graduates from business and administration courses has been climbing steadily over the past decade – reaching 3,596 in 2023, up from 3,308 in 2022 and 2,933 in 2021.
Yet employment outcomes over this period have weakened.
Figures from the Joint Graduate Employment Survey – conducted by the six autonomous universities and published by the Ministry of Education – show that 84.4 per cent of fresh business graduates in 2024 secured full-time permanent jobs. This was down from 88.3 per cent in 2023 and 91 per cent in 2022.
One possible reason: a marked slowdown in hiring in the financial and insurance services sector – a key destination for business graduates.
In 2022, the sector hired 13,900 people. This fell to 9,300 in 2023, and slumped further to 4,900 in 2024, according to data published online by the Singapore Department of Statistics.
Against this backdrop, human resource experts told CNA TODAY that competition for graduate entry-level roles in the finance sector has intensified.
Mr Kenji Naito, group chief executive officer at recruitment firm Reeracoen, said the hiring landscape has grown more competitive for several reasons.
These include an oversupply of finance graduates from both local and overseas institutions, greater student interest in finance careers, and rising employer expectations that new hires will possess digital skills such as data analysis and automation.
Mr Naito also pointed to hiring freezes and role consolidation in some parts of the industry, as well as more selective evaluation processes introduced since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reeracoen supports hiring for a range of financial sector clients, including global investment banks, Big Four accounting firms, insurance groups, family offices and fintech companies.
Mr Naito said applications for entry-level finance roles have jumped in recent years. Around 2018 and 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was common to see 150 to 400 applications per role.
While those numbers dipped slightly in 2020 and 2021 amid a hiring slowdown, they have since rebounded strongly, he said.
Today, competitive graduate finance roles – particularly in front-office or analyst positions – can attract between 300 and 800 applications per role, he said.
As competition for entry-level banking roles heats up, Ms Lim Chai Leng, general manager at recruitment agency Randstad Singapore, said hiring managers now have higher expectations and are casting a wider net when screening applicants.
"(They) would prefer to interview a broader pool of candidates to identify those who best fit the company's needs and culture," she added.
To this end, participation in campus finance clubs can give candidates a "distinct edge" when pursuing a career in the industry.
"Involvement in these clubs is often seen as a valuable addition to a resume, as it showcases both a genuine interest in the industry and a proactive approach to professional development," said Ms Lim.
FIRST STEP INTO THE INDUSTRY
As such, to stand out in the crowded field, several business and finance undergraduates told CNA TODAY they chose to join a campus finance club.
Many view joining these clubs as a first step into the industry – a way to demonstrate their interest and commitment, particularly when applying for their first internship in finance.
Mr Tommy Ang, 22, business undergraduate at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), said he felt the need to bolster his credentials after his first year of university.
"I felt that my understanding of finance was lagging behind that of many of my peers, and I didn’t feel well-prepared for the workforce. At the same time, I found finance to be an interesting field but wasn’t sure where or how to begin."
This prompted Mr Ang, who is pursuing a specialisation in risk analytics, to join two finance clubs at the university: the NTU Investment Banking Club and its Risk Advisory and Analytics Club.
Some students also join clubs aligned with their specific areas of interest, such as investment banking or asset management, to build deeper, sector-specific knowledge.
This was the case for Mr Darren Loo, a 23-year-old undergraduate at Singapore Management University (SMU), who joined the university's Sustainable Investment Club.
A third-year student at SMU's College of Integrative Studies, Mr Loo is pursuing an individualised major in sustainable finance and analytics.
Mr Loo said being in the club allowed him to delve into the intersection of finance and sustainability – something he felt was missing from the core finance curriculum when he was in his first year.
Through the club, Mr Loo, who serves as research director, also received mentorship from alumni working in sustainable finance, collaborated with sustainability practitioners on a research paper, and secured an internship at a nature technology firm.
He said: "(The seniors') experience also gives me an indication of what I should be doing as an ideal candidate."
Several other students also told CNA TODAY that campus finance groups offer valuable networking opportunities especially with alumni who offer to serve as mentors.
Mr Ethan Khoo, a 22-year-old undergraduate at the National University of Singapore (NUS), recalled browsing LinkedIn before entering university and noticing a trend – many alumni from certain finance clubs had gone on to secure roles he aspired to.
Mr Khoo, who is vice-president of the NUS Asset and Wealth Management Club, said that beyond following a similar career trajectory, he also hoped to connect with industry mentors who could guide him throughout his four years at university.
And that was exactly what the club offered. As part of its mentorship programme, first-year student analysts are paired with a mentor on a one-to-two basis. These mentors may be seniors in their third or final year of university, or alumni who are now working full-time in the industry.
At times, former club members who have gone on to work in finance firms also share with their human resource teams the skills and experiences they gained through the club – highlighting how these could add value to the organisation, said Mr Khoo.
In some cases, finance clubs also partner with external companies – offering students access to exclusive hiring opportunities and industry exposure.
FINANCE CLUBS "NOT THE BE-ALL AND END-ALL"
While finance professionals, human resource experts and employers agree that student finance clubs can be a valuable stepping stone, they also note that these are not the only pathways into banking roles.
Some undergraduates choose to set themselves apart from other candidates by pursuing prestigious internships – sometimes even opting for a leave of absence from school to take them on.
Mr Jordan Ang, 25, who recently graduated from SMU's School of Economics, said he took a year off from school to pursue two six-month internships – one in investment banking and another in venture capital.
His decision paid off. Mr Ang said the internships gave him valuable real-world experience and a clearer understanding of the field – which eventually helped him secure a full-time position in investment banking after graduation.
This sentiment is echoed by Mr Gabriel Siow, a business management alumnus from SMU.
As an undergraduate, Mr Siow was part of the university’s Student-Managed Investment Fund (SMIF) – a student-run public equity fund with a broad investment mandate spanning multiple sectors. The fund provides students with real-world investing experience and the opportunity to manage actual capital while still in school.
Mr Siow also complemented this experience with other activities to holistically build his portfolio.
Now 32, he works at August Global Partners – an independent fund management firm spun off from EDB Investments, a Singapore state-owned strategic fund. He said the SMIF experience broadened his perspective and offered valuable industry exposure, thanks to the programme’s rigour and the insights shared by seniors and alumni.
"In my opinion, being in a finance club is not the be-all and end-all for securing roles in financial institutions after graduation," he said.
While the experience helped him build a foundation of relevant technical skills and boosted his chances of landing internships – giving him an initial foothold in the industry – Mr Siow believes it was ultimately the combination of various experiences that strengthened his prospects of entering the finance sector.
"I feel that the internships that I have completed was a crucial component for me stepping into the finance industry, with my first job being a result of a conversion from a previous internship, launching my work life while I was in my last semester with SMU," he added.
Others, like Ms Adlynna Aziz, 26, an assistant manager in trustee and fiduciary services at HSBC Singapore, found their way into the finance industry through a mix of experiences – despite not having joined any finance clubs during her schooling years.
After graduating from Nanyang Polytechnic in 2021 with a diploma in banking and finance, she secured a one-year apprenticeship programme at JPMorgan Chase, which is designed for polytechnic graduates.
Human resource experts and employers in the banking, finance and accountancy sectors said that while participation in finance clubs can showcase a candidate's enthusiasm and commitment, students can also demonstrate these qualities through other avenues.
Recruiters said they look at a range of factors when considering an application, including GPA, internships, competitions won, adding up to a mix of things that build the story of someone as a potential hire.
The banks – including JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and Citigroup – as well as Big Four accounting firms told CNA TODAY that they ultimately take a holistic approach when it comes to evaluating entry-level candidates.
Mr Justin Loi, Asia-Pacific head of early careers at JPMorgan Chase, said finance clubs often offer hands-on experiences that deepen a candidate’s understanding of real-world financial scenarios and help them build a network of industry contacts.
"Participation in finance or consulting clubs offers candidates a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the industry beyond academic coursework," said Mr Loi.
"Overall, involvement in these clubs showcases a candidate's enthusiasm and dedication to potential employers, signaling their commitment to pursuing a career in finance or consulting."
However, Mr Loi noted that it is “equally important” for students to pursue internship opportunities to gain early exposure and demonstrate genuine interest in the field.
Ms Lian Ying Ying, Singapore's head of human resources at global giant Deutsche Bank, said the first thing the firm looks for in an application is whether a candidate’s skill set matches the role.
As such, it often seeks a “well-balanced profile” – one that may include strong academic performance, such as a high Grade Point Average (GPA), relevant work experience, or a demonstrated passion for extracurricular activities through participation in student clubs and case competitions.
Firms added that being well-rounded in both technical and soft skills – even beyond traditional financial competencies – can also give applicants a competitive edge.
Ms Shelley Chan, a partner at KPMG Singapore, said the Big Four firm also identifies talent through student leadership roles, campus ambassador programmes and competitions.
"These platforms allow us to observe key attributes such as teamwork, communication and analytical thinking in action," she said.
Mr Byron Becker, co-president at the NUS Asset and Wealth Management Club, said: "I know there's a lot of talk about how crucial it is to be in a finance club.
"I think at the end of the day, every student has to decide for themselves how they develop the skills needed to excel in the role that they want to apply for. And the finance clubs are one way to do it – and I would say a good way – but certainly not the only way," he added.