As more couples delay parenthood, older parents and kids weigh joys and challenges of age gap

Echoing these sentiments, Mrs Lejtenyi said: “Ken (her husband) and I pursued parenthood with our eyes wide open. We knew that if we were able to start a family, we would be middle-aged parents whose time with our kids would be finite.

“We also knew we would never retire, because the responsibility to leave the kids financially secure would be huge. But all this was worth the joy and life experiences parenthood brings.”

Outside of these considerations, the parents said they also work to strengthen their social and caregiving circles, and engage their children in open conversations about the realities of their situation.

While new parents may turn to their social circles for parenting advice, soon-to-be new mum Ms Chong from CNA told CNA TODAY on Friday that she is not too worried about having friends with children the same age.

“I’m not too worried... because I’m getting valuable lessons from friends who’ve already had kids. I learn valuable lessons from them and spare myself any trial and errors because of the advice I get from the ‘been there done that’ tribe.”

Ultimately, the parents recognise that they may naturally have less time with their children due to their age, and thus make it an utmost priority to spend as much quality time as possible with their children.

Mrs Lejtenyi said: “I remind myself that there is only so long that the boys will need me in the way they do now, so I try to say yes all the time. If I must get some work done at the weekend, I firmly set aside a few hours. And I make sure to put away my phone to really be present in the moment with them.”

Ms Chong said: “I know that age is irreversible, so I’ve been keeping myself healthy so that I will be around for as long as I possibly can for my child.

“With all the self care measures I’ve been doing I hope to give more of myself to the child. I want to make every minute count.”

PLANNING FOR BOTH AGEING AND CHILDREN'S NEEDS

With more people – like Ms Liu, Mrs Lejtenyi, and Mr Yuen – having children later in life, experts said it could be helpful for prospective older parents to plan ahead by preparing not only for their child’s needs but also for their own ageing.

This includes considerations such as maintaining their health, planning their finances, having a contingency plan such as building reliable extended social support networks, and ensuring open, age-appropriate communication with their children.

Dr Cheung Hoi Shan, an assistant professor from the department of psychology and child and human development department at the National Institute of Education in Nanyang Technological University (NTU), said: “Child-rearing is a physically and emotionally demanding endeavour, especially during infancy and early childhood.

“Parents may consider how their health and energy levels may affect their caregiving, and plan for additional childcare support where necessary.”

Parents looking to have children later would likely also have to consider delaying their retirement plans to be able to support their financially-dependent children, she added.

Building up strong support systems whom children can rely on outside of the immediate family will also be helpful.

Dr Tan Ern Ser, a sociologist at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said that cultivating such a reliable network – who can be counted on to “take over almost seamlessly” – would give children the assurance that there are people they know who can step in to play the role of parents should the need arise.

And while navigating parent-child conversations about late-age parenthood is necessary, experts also advise that parents engage their kids in an age-appropriate manner, as it may otherwise create unnecessary fear, insecurity, or anxiety in their children.

Ms Ng Siau Hwei, the head of psychology at the National University Hospital’s (NUH) paediatrics department, said that children at different ages understand death differently, and parents should be mindful of their child’s level of understanding of death, before speaking to them about the topic.

“If parents really have to broach the topic... it is important that both parents are on the same page about what to say and how to say it,” said Ms Ng, adding that they should also ensure that the message is appropriate to the child’s developmental stage and that it is shared at an uninterrupted time.

“It is important to reassure the child that they will always be cared for, who will be around to help out, and what plans have been made to ensure they are looked after. Reassure the child that it is alright to ask questions and to express their feelings.”

All things considered, the reality of late-age parenthood is not all grim.

Ms Sanaa Lundgren, a senior therapist at Incontact Counselling and Training, said that older parents are motivated to embark on the journey of parenthood as they don’t take conceiving children for granted.

“They may have also had the time to travel and fulfil their goals before becoming parents, which leaves little if no room to any lingering regrets of lost dreams due to parenthood,” said Ms Lundgren.

She added that they may also have a greater sense of self-acceptance and are thus accept their children for who they are.

Dr Tan from NUS said: “The fact is… there will be some older parents with younger kids who are like most parents, (or) even surpassing the norm in being able to care and provide well for their children.”

Agreeing, Mrs Lejtenyi said: “A parent at any age will tell you, raising a child is not easy. Your life revolves around their needs, and nearly everything takes a backseat. But that’s par for the course, you learn to adapt and evolve along with your kids.”

Calling her parenting journey “one of life’s most rewarding experiences”, Mrs Lejtenyi said she would readily “do this all over again”.

“Personally, I feel that I would be a different mum if I had kids while I was younger. While I would likely have higher energy levels, that is just one clear pro to several cons.”

Likewise, Mr Yuen said: “The number one question I asked myself (before having kids) was: ‘What am I willing to give up?’ I asked that to my wife as well, and after I was able to answer that question, it was not a difficult choice.”

“Many people say: ‘Oh, we want to do things that we can’t do when we have kids.’ And (to that) my answer is: ‘Can you imagine having kids and doing those things with kids?’ Would it be more even more fun? Is that possible? Yes, it’s possible.”

Megan, the undergraduate, said: “Overall I’m still grateful for what my parents have given me (though) I just wish I could have more time to spend with them.

“I feel kind of sad when I think about how they probably wouldn’t be there to walk me down the aisle or see their grandchildren.

“Right now I’m just trying my best, and spending more time with them as best as I can.”