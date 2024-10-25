How some alumni associations at neighbourhood secondary schools are using community programmes to draw back ex-students

Mention alumni associations and it would likely bring to mind some of Singapore's long-established and most prestigious schools.

But neighbourhood secondary schools, some of which are quite young, are getting in on the act too and are finding new ways to build and expand these volunteer networks with the hope that it will improve educational resources and outcomes for their alma mater.

Some of them face challenges such as the fact that many ex-students of younger schools tend to be caught up with careers and raising families and may have limited time for giving back to their alma mater.

Still, a number of neighbourhood schools are pressing ahead with successful efforts to forge links with their alumni and the wider local community

Ask one such alumnus, Ms Janet Lo, what she credits her successes in life to, and the 47-year-old points to her formative years at Broadrick Secondary School in Dunman Road which imparted to her the value of charity among other virtues.

While she had been in touch with some of her classmates after she graduated in 1993, she did not realise that her alma mater had an alumni association until her son joined the school in 2022.

Wanting to give back, Ms Lo joined the parent support group and alumni association the following year. She joined the association's newly minted youth wing, which organises events and activities targeting younger members and recent graduates.

“After graduating, I was busy with my career and family but when I found my footing and had time, I connected back... It’s just the way I can give back to the school that contributed to my formative years,” said the accountant at an electronic distribution firm.

"(The alumni contributions) ensures the legacy of our school with its rich history and its warm community continues. We need to volunteer to give back so the younger ones can continue this legacy and pride after they graduate, and maybe their children, too," Ms Lo added.

Like Broadrick Secondary, three other neighbourhood alumni associations told CNA TODAY that they are looking at different ways to encourage their alumni to stay connected.

This includes organising more events targeting youths, organising mentorship sessions for alumni and creating volunteering opportunities such as helping rough sleepers and organising food drives for the needy, among other things.

“Over the past few years, our alumni association was mostly just those who had joined Broadrick Secondary School in its founding years,” said a committee member of Broadrick Secondary School’s alumni association.

“The average age of members slowly increased to about 60 years old. But with our new events (like organising a prom for secondary four and five students), we managed to drop it to 40-something.”