Is a master's degree still worth it? Maybe not, say some recent graduates

A master's degree has long been seen as a significant qualification to help employees open doors to better job opportunities, higher pay or even a career change.

However, the reality can be less straightforward, given Singapore's sluggish job market of recent years, with some recent master's degree graduates reporting that they have not necessarily achieved the employment edge that they were hoping to get.

The return on investment on the cost of such a degree, as well as the opportunity cost of taking time out to complete it, were the other concerns raised.

For telecommunications engineer Noel Png, 31, the decision to pursue a master's in mechanical engineering at the University of Strathclyde in the United Kingdom was motivated by the need to reset his career.

He had graduated with a weak grade point average (GPA) from his undergraduate engineering course at the National University of Singapore and found himself on the back foot in the domestic job market.

"I felt that if I was going to compete with a disadvantage, I needed to find a way to level the playing field. That’s when I started seriously considering a master’s degree overseas – something that could add value to my resume," he told CNA TODAY.

He left a full-time job to pursue the master's degree from the UK at the start of 2020, but this was not a simple decision. Mr Png said that many people around him advised caution, especially since COVID-19 was a looming global crisis.

"People were telling me, 'Don’t leave your job, it’s too risky'. But I felt like I'd been playing it too safe. Something had to change."

After completing his two years of studies and returning home, he began to realise that the master's degree from an overseas university might not guarantee smooth re-entry into the job market here, Mr Png said.

"When I came back, I thought there would be more receptiveness to an overseas master's, but it's really industry-dependent," he added.

“Many people in HR (human resource) didn't understand my degree. Singapore tends to value brand-name universities more. They don't really know how to peg the standards of lesser-known schools."

The financial cost of the degree, which came up to around S$18,000 after securing a partial scholarship, also weighed on Mr Png.

"Every Singaporean gets to that stage where you're settling down, planning for a flat and here I was, with two years of studying full-time and not working, losing out on two years of salaries."

Asked if he ever had a moment when he regretted pursuing his master’s, Mr Png said: "Yes, definitely. This is purely from a financial perspective. I probably could've done an online version of it and maybe just dropped to a four-day workweek instead."

Ms Nivedita Venkateish, 35, also made sacrifices to secure a master's degree.

She turned down a promotion at the alcoholic beverage company where she was working and an opportunity to work in Dubai in 2016 to pursue her dream of earning a master's degree at an Ivy League business school in the United States.

“One of my biggest motivations was to live abroad, specifically in the US. I was very clear that I would only go for my master's if it were an Ivy League institution," she said.

"It was a significant investment. Not just the lump-sum cost, but also the opportunity cost," she added, referring to the promotion she turned down.