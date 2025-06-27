Installing grilles, keeping trash covered: Punggol residents find ways to keep nuisance monkeys at bay

Madam Chew Cheow Tee, 72, has yet to move into her new Punggol apartment at block 442B Punggol Point Cove but she has already requested a contractor to install monkey-proof grilles as a precaution.

“I watched videos and the news about monkeys climbing the buildings. I found them very scary and am afraid that monkeys could come in to steal my food if I just leave them on the table, then it would already be too late,” she said.



So prevalent is the wild monkey problem in the Punggol area, that residents like Mdm Chew who have yet to move in are prepping themselves to deal with these creatures.



Meanwhile, residents who are already in the thick of things have started banding together to keep each other updated on monkey business in their neighbourhood.

Over at the blocks at Waterway Sunrise near Punggol Drive, when a resident spots a long-tailed macaque scaling the walls of a block, they take a photo and circulate it with an alert on a Telegram chatgroup.

Neighbours then take relevant preventive measures such as closing their windows or bringing their rubbish bins at their service yards further into their homes to prevent the macaques from entering their properties.



Sales assistant Cindy Tan, 52, who just moved into her new home at the first floor of flats at block 445B at Punggol Point Cove in May however, does not rely on the alerts from the group.

She keeps her windows closed all the time even though it makes the living room hot and stuffy as it is a necessary measure to keep her daughter safe.

“If my husband and I are not around, and if the monkeys come, my special needs daughter will scream and might get hurt. She has problems with her speech and might not know what to do with the monkeys,” she said.

CNA TODAY spoke to 16 residents in the area who have all had nuisance encounters with monkeys, which included eggs stolen from their dining table, oranges plucked from their religious altars and homegrown fruits grabbed off balcony plants.



Needless to say, residents have been left frustrated with having to deal with the mess and inconvenience caused by the macaques.