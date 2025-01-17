From broken homes to thriving lives: How children of divorce redefine family and love on their own terms
When parents split, does it necessarily penalise their children later in life? Children of divorced parents reflect on the ways being in a broken home shaped their romantic relationships, finances and resilience into adulthood.
Ignatius (not his real name) is 47 this year, yet he can still recall the “noise” of his childhood: Arguments, physical fights and accusations that flew between his parents since he was five years old.
After 15 years of what he called “torture”, his parents finalised their divorce, though it did not mean that Ignatius' troubles were over.
“I didn’t have emotional security at home, which led to finding my own way in relationships without having any reference points," Ignatius, now an educator, said. "I was just a lost soul wandering on a journey to adulthood.”
After all, the wounds of a couple's divorce on their children are not easily healed when the child becomes an adult.
However, eventually, some of them find a way to overcome and break the cycles of conflict, leaning on their parents' divorce as a reference point to figure out how to find more meaningful relationships in their own lives and become more self-aware in early adulthood.
Sharing their lived experiences with CNA TODAY, eight children of divorced parents who are now grownups look back at how they learned to not let their parents' marital failures constrict their own lives.
In Ignatius' case, he is now happily married with three children between the ages of 17 to 20.
Bonding with his own children has helped him define “what a family should be”. He spoke on condition of anonymity to safeguard his children's identity given that stigma surrounding divorce still exists today.
Past efforts to study the intergenerational impact of divorce on children have found that children of divorce may suffer long-term disadvantages, or what has been called a “divorce penalty”.
A 2020 report by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) found that children of divorce fared worse than their peers whose parents remained married.
In sum, they were less likely to obtain a university degree, earned less, had lower Central Provident Fund (CPF) balances, were slightly less likely to marry, and if married, were themselves more likely to divorce.
In response to queries from CNA TODAY, MSF said that it has no current plans to conduct follow-up studies, but “continuously consults” with various stakeholders and reviews the impact, efficiency and value of programmes to strengthen marriages and enhance support for children for divorcing and divorced families.
Nevertheless, children of divorced parents and the lawyers, counsellors and social service agencies who work with them tell CNA TODAY of a more complex story of trauma and resilience, and how the ripple effects of parents’ marital breakdown live on in children's own approach to romantic relationships and the familial responsibilities these children inherit.
LONG-TERM EFFECTS OF DIVORCE ON CHILDREN: MSF STUDY
The results of the first-of-its-kind study by MSF, released in 2020, revealed the long-term outcomes of Singaporean children from divorced families. The study aimed to help shape interventions for children when couples file for divorce.
Of the sample comprising 101,180 Singaporean children born between 1979 and 1981, around 8.8 per cent had experienced parental divorce before 21 years old.
The study examined the economic and marriage outcomes of children whose parents divorced when they turned 35 years old so as to find out if children were penalised by their parents’ divorce in their adolescence.
When these outcomes were then compared with their peers whose parents remained married, the ministry found that on average, children from divorced families faced a long-term “divorce penalty” in adulthood in various aspects.
Children whose parents divorced:
- Were less likely to obtain a university degree: 37 per cent of children from intact families obtained a degree, while only 27.8 per cent of children from divorced families did
- Earned less: The income rank, or the relative position of an individual's income compared to others from the same birth cohort and gender, was on average 4.9 percentiles lower for children from divorced families than for their peers whose parents remained married
- Had lower CPF balances: The CPF rank of children of divorced parents was 6.8 percentiles lower on average. The rank refers to the relative standing of an individual’s CPF balance compared to others from the same birth cohort and gender
- Were less likely to get married: 75.9 per cent of children from intact families were married by 35 years old, as compared to 73.6 per cent of their peers from divorced families
- Were more likely to undergo divorce themselves: 13.8 per cent of children whose parents remained married were divorced by the time they were 35, while 21.7 per cent of children from divorced families did so at the same age
Though the findings show that children from divorced families “fare poorer on average”, MSF said that many children from divorced families still do achieve higher educational qualifications and have stable marriages.
The ministry also noted that the study may not “strictly inform” on the causal impact of divorce, but provides an “indicative sense” of children’s long-term outcomes associated with parental divorce.
In response to CNA TODAY’s queries, the ministry said that it has stepped up efforts to address the negative impacts of divorce on children. Since July 2024, all divorcing couples with minor children, including those on the simplified track, have to attend the Mandatory Co-Parenting Programme.
MSF has established programmes to mitigate the impact of divorce such as the Children of Divorce Intervention Programme to reduce the stress of parental divorce for children and teach children skills to cope with its challenges.
Another programme called Children-in-Between targets children whose parents face conflict in co-parenting, by teaching them skills to cope with their parents’ divorce and express their feelings.
These divorce support programmes are part of the ministry’s Strengthening Families Programme@Family Service Centres, of which there are currently 10 centres in operation and an 11th centre will be operational in April 2025.
In 2023, 6,000 divorcing or divorced persons received support from these centres.
The ministry has also expanded “upstream programmes” to prepare couples for and during marriage with programmes in marriage enrichment, parenting, marriage support, and family counselling.
'SHOULDN'T YOU BE OVER IT BY NOW?'
Years after the divorce proceedings are resolved, several spoke of a false assumption that children of divorce would simply “get over” their parents’ marital failure over time.
Some said they have faced comments from outsiders, and even their own parents, questioning why they haven’t “moved on”.
The reality is growing up does not naturally resolve childhood wounds, with some children of divorced parents saying that the effects of their parents' marital breakdown on them might be permanent.
Mr Adriel Yong, 26, who works in the technology industry, did not think too deeply about his parent’s divorce in the immediate few years after it occurred when he was 13 years old.
In the absence of family interactions after their divorce, Mr Yong said he lived a “very independent” life, where he had the autonomy to make life decisions, such as his choice of schools.
But that did not mean that he could shrug off the fact that his parents had split up. For instance, arrangements for festive occasions or environments when families are expected to get together, such as one’s graduation, can be difficult.
“It’s always very poignant when there’s family-related occasions, like when there's a family day, which will dredge up all sorts of awkward situations,” said Mr Yong. “Which parent do I invite, how do I make sure they coexist in the same space?”
Such recurring sticky situations are par for the course for Mr Yong, and still occurs today.
Arts practitioner Tan, 25, who wanted to be known only by her surname, said her parents divorced when she was 10.
The issue of where she would go during Chinese New Year festivities was a contentious point brought up by her warring parents during court proceedings, until the judge intervened.
As someone who is in the performing arts, she spoke of the mental gymnastics of needing to invite each parent to different art events separately to avoid uncomfortable interactions.
She said: “During these situations, you’re having to think about emotionally mediating these two grown adults, when you’re thinking, ‘Can you just sit next to each other?’”
"I don't think I've really expected (the situation) to heal or change. All these issues I was experiencing after my parents' divorce are things that have just gone on through my life – like being the messenger between my parents is not something I ever stopped being," said Ms Tan.
"The frequency of it has diminished and now I have some capacity to remove myself from the situation as an adult, but it's still really awkward when you try to repair wounds," she added.
Even though the unpleasantness that might still affect adult life down the road, several people who witnessed their parents' divorces called out the idea that parents should stay together for their kids despite their own unhappiness.
Most said they felt relieved when their parent’s marriage ended, marking the end of an unhappy household. Even then, much depends on the nature of the divorce proceedings.
Family lawyers said that while divorce proceedings invariably affect children, the family justice system has safeguards in place to minimise the immediate emotional toll.
However, the degree to which children are affected by their parents' divorce is significantly influenced by how parents conduct themselves during divorce proceedings and how they choose to involve their children.
Ms Gloria James, head lawyer at Gloria James Civetta and Co said while some children may want to see their family remaining intact at the point of divorce, others are “fully aware” of the family situation and seek peace at home rather than witness on-going parental conflict.
However, in contested divorce proceedings, where some or all issues require court oversight, proceedings could take anywhere from nine months to two years, said Mr Clement Yap, partner at law firm Harry Elias Partnership.
Then, there is the rise in “grey divorces,” where parents separate past the age of 55, leaving their adult children to navigate the fallout.
“We also notice clients enquiring to enter into a separation agreement and waiting out to file the divorce when the children reach adulthood,” said Ms James.
This inevitably has an impact on children too, as late-stage divorce often heavily involves adult children in the proceedings.
For adult children, this involvement can range from assisting parents with court documents to accompanying them to meetings with lawyers.
“In these cases, adult children often develop a negative perception of one parent, taking sides and supporting one to the exclusion of the other,” Mr Yap observed.
BECOMING A ‘PARENT PROXY’
Some children of divorce said their parents’ split also turned their life planning on its head.
Just a month shy of the legal age of adulthood, Mr Tharmaraj Ramesh’s parents' decision to end their 22-year-old long marriage in a six-month long divorce proceeding was a shock to the system.
“There was not a lot of time to process,” said Mr Tharmaraj, 24, who was wrapped in a custody battle where neither parent was keen to assume responsibility, because they did not want to foot payments for his university degree.
He “cleared out” his own savings to help his father pay for debt related to his parent’s matrimonial home and dropped out of university twice because his family can no longer afford the payments.
“When I was younger, I was like any other boy, I wanted to get married, have kids. But since the divorce, my dad has a huge debt. I’m starting out from zero, I’m restarting my whole financial background,” said Mr Tharmaraj, who works in the financial sector.
Mr Muhamad Faiz Zulkiffley, a social worker at PPIS As-Salaam Family Support Centre encounters children of divorce who face financial difficulties after the dissolution of a family’s financial structure.
This results in children taking on significant responsibilities at a young age, such as supporting their single parent, siblings and balancing divorce-related disruptions with doing well in school.
PPIS As-Salaam Family Support Centre offers counselling, programmes and workshops catered to parents and children of divorce.
Children also assume interpersonal responsibilities, as Mr Faiz said some children become their parents’ “emotional confidante”.
For a 25-year-old media professional, who wished to be identified only by her first name Ashley, her parents’ divorce at 10 years old does not constitute her “core identity”, but has increased her obligations as a daughter.
“As the only child of divorcees, you basically become a parent proxy. I remember feeling very worried about money as a child,” said Ashley.
As her mother’s “listening ear”, she became hyper-sensitive to her mother’s mood, including to the point of building her entire schedule around her mother’s preferences, even as an adult.
“Even though I’m grateful that they divorced, I am not glad that I had to become my mother’s support system, because I don’t think any child should bear that responsibility,” said Ashley.
In the cases she has seen as part of her counselling work at The Relationship Room, founder and counselling director Theresa Pong said children of divorce often struggle with emotional regulation, which impacts their ability to form healthy relationships.
However, these adverse experiences also allow them to develop empathy and problem solving skills they bring into adulthood.
“They have this high awareness of what’s happening in their parents' lives and they don’t want to repeat that. So they spend time and effort to learn how to navigate difficult conversations,” said Ms Pong.
BEING MORE THOUGHTFUL IN RELATIONSHIPS
One oft-cited impact of divorce is that it causes children of divorce to lose marital confidence when they grow up.
The common thinking is that these children lose faith in the institution of marriage because they have seen their parents' marital bonds erode over time.
This lower inclination towards marriage and facing a higher likelihood of divorce, as put forth in the MSF study, seem to imply that these children may be penalised in their own relationships when they become adults.
While parental divorce can create unresolved psychological baggage in children, some told CNA TODAY that this is not the full story, as their past experiences makes them prioritise healthier relationships and have taught them what to avoid in marriages of their own.
Rather than becoming “anti-marriage”, some children of divorce said they are more intentional about relationship planning through reflecting on why their parents' marriage ended.
Ms Celeste Toh, a 27-year-old analyst in the financial sector, came to this realisation during therapy after sensing that “something was wrong” with her relationships.
“I used to constantly seek male attention, which was generally coming from a place of having no father in my life. At the start of my relationships I always felt insecure, I would also always imagine (my partner) is cheating on me anytime we’re not together,” said Ms Toh.
After realising how these issues stemmed from witnessing her parent’s relationship troubles, she ensures open communication with her husband whenever they encounter problems.
Likewise, Ashley, the media professional, said she realised that her parents were incompatible in terms of interests and values from the beginning, which has made her more cautious in her approach to her own relationships and whether to have children.
"I don't want to put a child through a traumatic environment. I feel that any parent doesn't give birth to a child thinking that their relationship is going to be bad, but I wouldn't take the same steps as a parent.
"I would be hyper-aware that a child is not your support system, and that exposing your child to conflicts is very damaging for the spirit and the way they look at life," she said.
Ms June Leo, a senior social worker at the Strengthening Families Programme@Family Service Centre Fei Yue Community Services, said relationship outcomes are significantly influenced by parental divorce in clients they see.
The “emotional baggage” inherited from witnessing conflict in childhood often leave children grappling with polar extremes in marriage, said Ms Leo.
“On one end, some become highly protective of their relationships, vowing never to let their marriage end in divorce. For these individuals, the idea of ‘success’ is tightly linked to maintaining a complete family, even at the expense of their own emotional needs.
“On the other end, there are those who view divorce as an immediate solution to marital conflict, having internalised the belief that separation is an acceptable or inevitable outcome when difficulties arise,” she added.
But for those adults who successfully reflect on how they would like to approach their relationships differently – some with professional help – these children of divorce grow up better placed to manage relationships of their own.
For Shah (not his real name), 20, who was referred to the PPIS As-Salaam Family Support Centre by the courts during his parent's "heartbreaking" divorce at 18, he has become emotionally numb to the idea of dealing with a new family dynamic now.
"I am afraid that I will not be able to parent my child well. I am also hesitant to enter into a relationship since I fear the drawbacks of an unhappy relationship," said Shah.
The non-profit organisation's counselling services have been helpful in actively reflecting on these issues and coping with the impact of his parent's divorce, he said.
While her adult clients may not intend to come into counselling sessions bringing up their parent’s divorce from childhood, many realise its impact later upon wanting to change unhealthy relationship patterns of their own, said psychotherapist at Alliance Counselling Qi Zhai-McCartney.
Professional help allows these adults to recognise and change behaviour modelled after their parents, such as being highly conflict avoidant or prone to picking fights.
Ms Leo said that while counselling and support are invaluable to some, many individuals from divorced families can navigate their experiences independently and go on to form “happy, thriving” families.
The diverse set of outcomes children of divorce have in adulthood underscores how divorce “does not always predetermine relational difficulties”, she added.
“While adult children of divorced parents face unique challenges, many also display significant resilience. With the right support, they can process their experiences, build healthy relationships, and lead fulfilling lives,” said Ms Leo.
MOVING PAST THE ‘BROKEN FAMILY’ LABEL
While some children eventually find their own ways to cope with the impact of their parents' divorce, the lingering societal stigma surrounding divorce further colours their experiences and hampers their efforts to heal.
For one, the societal shame placed on parents undergoing divorce inevitably causes them to be emotionally absent for their kids and prevents the children from navigating the new, non-nuclear family dynamic in a healthy way, family counsellors said.
In situations where couples who seek relationship counselling are unable to repair the relationship, Ms Pong suggests a “grieving session” for couples to grieve the loss of the marriage and reconcile their differences to be more effective co-parents.
“What the divorcing parents and their children need is kindness and empathy. With the stigma towards divorce decreasing over the years, it does give them a safer place to process their decision,” she added.
Even though he was greatly impacted by his parent’s divorce, Mr Tharmaraj disagrees with generalisations that all divorce leads to bad outcomes without nuance for individual circumstances.
He pointed out that he has friends who have “two of everything” as they remain in touch with and supported by both parents.
“It’s not getting a divorce that is wrong. Not prioritising the kids you brought into this world, that is where things go wrong,” said Mr Tharmaraj.
While parents experience shame for breaking up the marriage, their children also receive pity for being in such a situation. But such sympathy might not be helpful, said children of divorce and mental health professionals.
Ms Zhai-McCartney the counsellor pointed out that while children of divorce are not necessarily disadvantaged by a less conventional family structure.
She pointed out that situations where parents stay in a “loveless marriage” can also negatively impact children, as they model unhealthy spousal relationships and can grow resentful.
Instead of broaching potentially sensitive conversations with the presupposition that a divorce was a necessarily bad outcome, she suggested that outsiders approach such topics with curiosity, rather than judgement.
“Lead with a question: ‘What was that like for you and your parents? What was your experience living through that?’ If we talk about divorce like it’s something dirty, then people walk away with a feeling that it’s something awful,” said Ms Zhai-McCartney.
Ms Toh, whose parents divorced when she was in Primary 6 after a conflict-ridden marriage, remains estranged from her father but believes her parent’s divorce made her a “much stronger person”.
“People think ‘children of divorced parents are very poor thing’. But it’s not always the case," said Ms Toh. "So, we shouldn’t pity someone, just because their parents are divorced."
She felt motivated to work hard to take care of her single mother while growing up. Though her mother passed away in 2015, Ms Toh felt she would have been proud that she managed to complete her university degree.
As for what she would say to other adult children processing their parents’ divorce: “Don’t give up on yourself, because our life now is the only thing we can make changes to. You are not your parents. You are you.”