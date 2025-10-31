Padel takes Jakarta by storm – but not everyone’s cheering

A heated debate has been unfolding over the use of a small piece of land in South Kedoya in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In July, residents learnt of plans to convert the village’s only public football field into a pay-to-play court for the increasingly popular racquet sport of padel.

The reactions were swift. Protest banners appeared and many also took to social media to voice their discontent.

“This field has existed since my grandfather’s time. Where would the kids play football if it’s gone?” said local resident Suhardian, 34, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.