She's 15 and drives at 200kmh. Meet Singapore's first female Formula 4 driver 

At just 15, Kareen Kaur may not have a driving licence yet — but she’s already clocking speeds of over 200kmh on the racetrack.

The Secondary 3 student, who began go-karting at the age of nine, has made history as Singapore’s first female driver to compete in Formula 4.

F4 is the first rung on the ladder to F1. Drivers will have to progress through F3 and F2 before getting to the pinnacle of motorsport racing - a sport that's long been dominated by men.

Since the start of the world championship in 1950, only five women have entered an F1 race.

"I cannot imagine my life without racing," said the teenager, who aspires to one day be the first Singaporean F1 driver.

