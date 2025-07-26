Can botox really improve your self-esteem? Depends on how you already feel about yourself, say experts

These days, for every flaw we perceive about our bodies, there seems to be a treatment, procedure or regimen designed to "fix" each one.

Social media is rife with content promising aesthetic perfection. We fixate on beauty standards led by influencers, going down the rabbit hole of tutorials and tell-alls on how to achieve sculpted jawlines or glass-like skin.

Counsellor Bethany Chuah from psychological consultancy firm Mind What Matters said that studies have shown a clear link between social media materials such as these and an increase in cosmetic procedures.

Filtered images create the illusion that constant self-enhancement is normal or even necessary, and this can be psychologically risky.

The sea change is clear: Cosmetic procedures used to be something we kept hush-hush, but they are appearing more in public discourse and conversations.

Recently, American personality Kylie Jenner made a comment on a fan's TikTok video that quickly went viral, sharing the details of her breast augmentation surgery, down to the name of the surgeon and implant size.

Men are not exempt from similar pursuits. One of the newer trends to surface on online communities is "looksmaxxing", where young men seek to enhance their "sexual market value" through facial massages and cosmetic surgeries.

It has spawned a peculiar vocabulary used by those who subscribe to these ideas when discussing about their features.

For instance, "mewing" refers to a tongue exercise that purportedly sharpens jaw shapes, "IPDs" refers to interpupillary distance or the gap between the eyes, and "canthal tilt" is used to describe the angle of the eyes.