In Pictures: Snakes and marine life you don’t always see at Sentosa

SINGAPORE — There was palpable tension in the air as a black bag was taken to the forest.

Inside was a 2-metre juvenile reticulated python.

The snake with diamond-patterned skin was being relocated to a forested area on Sentosa Island by the wildlife management team of the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), after it was spotted in a high foot-traffic area.

Standing very still just a few metres away were two professional filmmakers and a photographer, patiently waiting for the snake to emerge.

They did not have to wait long.

In just a couple of minutes, the python slithered out of the bag and gradually made its way up a tree.

The team then waited another four hours for the snake to make its way down from the tree as they observed its movements on camera.

In Pictures takes you this weekend on a visual trip with wildlife filmmakers Jayaprakash “JP” Bojan and Ian Mun, as they document Sentosa’s biodiversity and conservation efforts for Earth in Focus, a nature film festival set to take place in November on the resort island south of mainland Singapore.