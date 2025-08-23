Logo
In Pixels

For this puzzle collector, a childhood pastime is now a way to connect with people
05:57 Min
Ili Mansor
Samuel Woo
Samuel Woo & Ili Mansor
23 Aug 2025 09:30PM
Mr Vairavan Ramanathan was five years old when he discovered his gift for problem-solving with a puzzle that was given to him by his sister. 

Now 30, he has collected more than 3,000 puzzles from around the world and is the founder of Puzzletopia, a place that allows people to play or rent puzzles for a small fee. 

"Puzzles can get really expensive and are not very accessible to the general public", Mr Ramanathan said of why he created Puzzletopia. 

He also uses the puzzles to reach out to the wider community including young people, seniors and stroke survivors.

Source: CNA/jl

