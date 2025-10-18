The HR manager who faced cancer and autism diagnoses, got divorced and lost S$700k – all within 5 years

This relationship coincided with Ms Boey getting a temporary contract with her current employer. And while things began looking up, her anxiety continued to bubble away in the background.

It came into sharp focus when she was asked to go into the office as part of a hybrid work arrangement as Singapore moved out of pandemic-related work-from-home arrangements.

"I found going into the office very unbearable. I am not sure why; I had been able to do that for other jobs," she recalled. "I had no energy, no motivation. I started crying very frequently with no triggers. I was so worried my cancer would come back because of all the stress I was going through."

Thinking it was perimenopause, she went to see her gynaecologist who referred her to a psychiatrist. In addition to her recent autism diagnosis, she was told she had dysthymia, a mild but long-lasting form of depression.

Ms Boey was put on medication which she said has worked well for her.



But she was just past her six-month confirmation period and was worried about what did this would mean for her job and if she should let her employers know.

WE'RE ALL HUMAN

After much deliberation, she decided to be upfront with her employer, the same way she had always been upfront with her husband.



Ms Boey's manager, Ms Susie Bates, Weber Shandwick's chief people officer for Asia Pacific, recalled that the day Ms Boey came to her to have a serious chat was just seven months into her job at the company.

"Even though we haven't been working together very long ... she felt safe in saying: 'Hey, I need to let you know I've just got this diagnosis. I'm not really sure how I feel about it, but I just need you to know'," recalled Ms Bates, Weber Shandwick's chief people officer for Asia Pacific.

Ms Bates, who is based in Hong Kong, told me over a Zoom chat that her immediate response to Ms Boey was: "Tell me how we can support you." I remarked that this is not a usual response – many more people choose to hide their symptoms rather than go to their managers, fearing negative consequences on their career. Ms Bates said this mindset needs urgent change.



"The assumption that everybody's able to function nine to five, five days a week, and then disappear, is ridiculous," she said. "We're human. We have bad hair days; our kids have dentist trips. We get fevers."