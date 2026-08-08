'We're a Malay troupe, you okay or not?' How lion dance became this man’s lifelong pursuit

What comes to mind first when you think of lion dance?

For many Singaporeans, it's probably a sound – the loud clash of cymbals and the heavy pounding of drums, even before any images of brightly coloured costumes and heart-stopping stunts.

So it was definitely unusual when I watched, for the first time, a lion dance performed in near silence on a tranquil Monday afternoon.

At an open space at the foot of a Toa Payoh housing block, two dancers in red and white pants shuffled through a sequence mimicking a lion lowering a bridge, while another imitated the iconic drumbeats with his mouth.

Watching from the sidelines was 44-year-old Jamsairi Kamaruddin, better known as "Bobby" – a nickname his grandmother gave him when he was a baby.

He founded Kuo Chuan Arts & Cultural, a predominantly Malay lion and dragon dance troupe with around 20 active adults and children – an uncommon sight in an art form associated with the Chinese community and performed at special occasions such as Chinese New Year and business openings.