She dreamed of running away to join the circus – so this NUS graduate did exactly that

In 2014, 13-year-old Megan Lau sat wide-eyed in the audience of The House of Dancing Water, a water-based circus show in Macau. That evening, she climbed into the hotel bathtub and told her mum that she wanted to be a water princess.

A decade on, she's living that dream – as a performer in the very same show.

Nine times a week, she is suspended mid-air in a shimmering 15kg skirt and Swarovski-studded headpiece, hoisted above the audience like a human chandelier and across a stage pool holding about 15 million litres of water.

When I met her earlier this month, Ms Lau, now 24, was eight months into her job as an aerialist and had taken all three days of her flexible leave to fly home to graduate from the National University of Singapore (NUS) with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics.

Watching her warm up at an aerial studio tucked in the heart of Singapore’s central business district, the setting seemed to reflect the playful contrast she herself recently noted on social media.

She had observed that while her friends were busy climbing corporate ladders, her career involved a much more literal climb up ropes and acrobatics apparatuses.

Earlier this year, Ms Lau decided to share snippets of her choice to "run away to the circus" on social media. Some of her videos have amassed more than 20 million views.

Her videos offer glimpses of behind-the-scenes moments, ranging from her being dunked in a water cage to hanging upside-down from a lyra or a large, suspended aerial hoop.

Ms Lau said she was inspired to film her life in the circus and share it on a public platform as way of savouring the moment.

"It gives me a breath of fresh air, and a very good reminder that 'Megan, you're doing something really, really cool with your life'," she said.

"It's brought me so much gratitude that I'm essentially doing what I love as a living, which is something that not many people can say they do."