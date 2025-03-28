Logo
Preserving the dead: Meet the museum curator who collects roadkill for research | Video
Preserving the dead: Meet the museum curator who collects roadkill for research | Video

08:19 Min
Raj Nadarajan
Raj Nadarajan
28 Mar 2025 09:30PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2025 09:54PM)
A dead animal can give us clues about climate changes and disease surveillance.

CNA TODAY speaks to 41-year-old Marcus Chua, curator of mammals at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, to find out how he goes about collecting and preserving roadkill, and why the process is important to protect wildlife in Singapore. 

(The video contains footage that may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Video: CNA/Raj Nadarajan

Source: CNA/jl

