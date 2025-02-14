S'pore hunters: Mushroom spotters going wild over their fascinating finds | Video

Mr Timothy Ngo described himself as a "mushroom hunter" and he is able to identify nearly 150 species of fungi, many of which can be found in the green corridors of Singapore.



"What I enjoy most about mushroom hunting is the thrill," the 48-year-old property manager from Chicago said. He has spotted mushrooms in tropical Singapore that are typically seen in North America.

He is part of a group of '"mushroom spotters" who are helping to document different species of fungi in the forests here.

Over the years, they have spotted several rare species, including a blue mushroom and one that has not been seen in Singapore in 80 years.