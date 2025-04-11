The Singapore human milk bank that dispenses ‘liquid gold’ to premature babies | Video

Logo
The Singapore human milk bank that dispenses 'liquid gold' to premature babies
The Singapore human milk bank that dispenses 'liquid gold' to premature babies

Nuria Ling
11 Apr 2025 09:30PM
Tucked in a discreet corner of KK Women's and Children's Hospital is a bank where bottles of “liquid gold” are processed and stored. 

Their value comes from the nutrients they provide to babies who are born prematurely. 

Launched in 2017, the KK Human Milk Bank is the only milk bank in Singapore.

It provides pasteurised breast milk for sick infants as well as babies born before reaching full term, whose mothers’ own milk are inadequate or unavailable. 

To date, the milk bank has dispensed more than 20,000 litres of pasteurised donor human milk to more than 8,000 babies.

