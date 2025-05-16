Living with eczema is harder than I thought, but it's taught me to celebrate the small wins

In April 2023, I was looking forward to my first ever snowboarding trip. I’d wanted to do it for a while, but had always put it off because I had reservations with dry weather – a necessary caution for me due to my eczema.

Eczema first appeared on the skin around my eyes when I was 16. Later on, I was diagnosed with atopic dermatitis on other parts of my body. The usual suspects would be the crooks of the elbows, behind the knees, armpits – any areas of the body extra susceptible to trapped perspiration.

Earlier this year, I was also diagnosed with dyshidrotic eczema, also known as pompholyx eczema. It manifests on the hands and feet, and is associated with excessive hand-washing, use of sanitisers, and emotional stress.

Mine manifests on my hands, and is exacerbated in dry weather. Because of that, spending 10 days in the snowy mountains is a lot less fun for me than the average person.

Nevertheless, I had the belief that I could do anything as long as I put my mind to it. I decided I wouldn’t let anything stop me from checking snowboarding off my bucket list, and booked my plane ticket to France.

Each day, we went for snowboarding lessons and each evening I would wince in the shower, trying to wash my hair with my cracked fingertips. When I went to bed each night, I would carefully position my hands palms facing up so I wouldn’t dirty my sheets with the sticky moisturiser I slathered on to heal and soothe my inflamed skin.

Honestly, the trip was great and I made many new friends. But I spent all 10 days smiling through my pain – my constant, relentless pain.

I still believed I could do anything I wanted if I put my mind to it. But on that trip, I realised: Just because I can, doesn’t mean I should.