Why I started 'ugly' posting again on Instagram

INSTAGRAM, MY OLD FRIEND

In July 2017, I posted a short video with the caption: "When you can't go on your planned trip to India, but you have the whole ferry to Batam to yourself."

What's not shown or explained there is how my husband and I had turned up at the airport at 3.45am for our early flight to India without a visa.

We did not know we'd needed one. But instead of fighting or blaming each other – which we were very tempted to do – we sat down and booked a trip we could still go on.

Watching that video of the empty ferry still makes us laugh.

Sometimes, my Instagram posts are all I have.

In 2019, I encountered a data backup glitch when I was switching to a new phone. Hundreds of pictures from my life – a work trip to Osaka, Japan, my first time venturing onto Australia's Great Ocean Road, a family trip to Langkawi, Malaysia – were all wiped out.

I did not expect to grieve them, but grieve I did.

But even though I'd lost the memories captured in my old phone, I still had the few Instagram posts I'd made during those trips – a small but unexpected source of solace.

Instagram is also where I first found the courage to post videos of myself dancing. Such videos may be a dime a dozen now on TikTok but they weren't quite as common in the mid-2010s, unless they featured professional dancers or girls who fitted squarely into conventional standards of beauty, especially in terms of their size.

I spent many years keeping up with friends' lives through their Instagram posts. The work updates, the marriage proposals, weddings, pets, births and even deaths.

But somewhere along the way, sharing the flawed aspects of our lives quietly became … socially unacceptable.

FROM SOCIAL TO SELF-CONSCIOUS

We started sharing only the best-looking, most perfectly-filtered snapshots of ourselves and what we did.

We became more and more conscious of how many likes and comments we were getting (or not getting).

Hashtags became cringe, used only by corporate brands and Gen Xers trying too hard to seem like "one of us".

A fun way to connect started feeling more like work. Instagram became too curated, too fake – especially once we entered the era of social media influencers.

I started second-guessing if my memories were "good enough" to share. I stopped posting as frequently.

I gave in to an invisible pressure to "perfect" my own Instagram presence, even though I've never had thoughts of becoming an influencer myself. (Even now, my account – which remains private – has just 585 followers.)

My Instagram feed was no longer a space I could call mine.

I often found myself struggling with the meanings and implications behind each post and almost-post.

I'd ask myself: "Am I only posting my happy moments? Is this an accurate depiction of my life? Is it too positive, too curated? Am I looking for validation?"