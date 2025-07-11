Born at just 29 weeks, our daughter almost didn't survive. Now she's thriving, but the journey isn't easy

In 2021, I was 28 weeks pregnant with our first child when we went to get checked for gestational diabetes. It was meant to be a routine test, so our blood ran cold when our gynaecologist looked at us gravely and said: "You need to go to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) now."

I got admitted right away but at the time, we had no idea that this would turn out to be a four-day fight to keep our baby in my womb.

The doctors tried everything, but our little one was in too much distress and needed to be delivered via an emergency C-section.

What followed was not the birth experience I had imagined it to be.

Our baby’s tiny cry was barely audible in the operating theatre. The relief I felt hearing our little one’s voice for the very first time was short-lived as the medical team quickly whisked her away – I did not even get to see or touch my child.

My husband, Immanuel, had to wait outside the operating theatre throughout the whole operation, not knowing how the both of us were doing.

Once our baby left the operating theatre, Immanuel immediately followed her to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. For those first few hours after giving birth, I couldn’t see or be with them – all I could do was lay on the recovery bed, fearing the worst.