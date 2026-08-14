I'm a communications professional who lost my powers of speech. Here's what aphasia taught me

"Eee ... ooo ... eee ... ooo ..."

I stood before the mirror, repeatedly alternating between smiling at my reflection and blowing myself kisses while making these noises.

Anyone watching might have thought I had lost my mind. Really, I was following exercises prescribed by my speech therapist to help me regain control of the muscles in my face and mouth, and reconnect my brain with my speech abilities.

Communication had always been the foundation of my career. As someone who had spent his entire working life in communications, marketing and related fields, my professional skill set centred on my ability to present ideas, shape strategies and win support from others.

To do that, I needed words.