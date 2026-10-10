‘In that moment, nothing else matters’: The thrill of horseback archery for two Singaporean riders

Mr Shalihin Ahmaddullah, 33, first picked up horseback archery 11 years ago when he was working as a stable hand in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

“In that moment, nothing else matters. It’s just you, the horse and the target,” said the system analyst, sharing his experience of galloping on a horse handsfree, all while trying to shoot an arrow at a target.

Mr Syed Idrus, 32, describes a similar experience, saying it is the adrenaline that keeps him hooked.

Their skills have taken them to the World Nomad Games, where they compete alongside athletes from around the world in traditional sports rooted in nomadic cultures.

The most recent iteration of the Games, held every two years, was in Kyrgyzstan in late August and early September this year.

Training in Singapore, however, presents a challenge. While archery and horse riding can be practised separately here, there are no dedicated facilities combining them. The riders need to travel to Johor Bahru to train. “We have to be creative and smart when it comes to our training,” said Mr Ahmaddullah.