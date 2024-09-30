The Big Read: It's become increasingly difficult to smoke outdoors, but some way yet before Singapore is smoke-free

SINGAPORE: Mr Kevin Wang, 32, used to smoke a pack of cigarettes every day when he was living in Paris. But one year after moving to Singapore, in 2016, the public officer who works at a statutory board kicked the habit.

“The environment in Singapore made it hard to smoke everywhere. Not seeing smokers all the time helped me to stay focused and not relapse."

At the time, smoking had been banned in entertainment outlets, educational institutions and public areas at residential sites.

Ever since then, the rules have been tightened further. Today, smoking is not allowed in all parks and recreational beaches. Smoking is also banned at Orchard Road except at designated smoking areas, which are marked by yellow boxes.

This is in stark contrast to the smoking culture Mr Wang was used to in France, where cigarettes were ubiquitous and it was common to see people smoking while walking on the streets.

The tight restrictions in Singapore made it much easier for him to avoid the temptation of lighting up.

On the flip side, the outdoor smoking ban has not stopped information technology executive Salihan from smoking as much as he always has.

He finds it inconvenient to head to the limited number of smoking points in the Central Business District where he works, but instead of smoking less as a result, he just makes sure to light up more cigarettes during each smoke break, to “compensate” for the reduced number of smoking sessions.

The stories of Mr Wang and Mr Salihan reflect the successes and limitations of Singapore’s efforts to curb smoking.