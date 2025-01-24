No one likes being disliked, but don't let the fear of rejection stop you from getting things done

One important advice that my journalism teacher gave me back in my university days was to have a "thick skin" when asking hardball questions, because being brazen often results in the ability to tell great stories.

At the time, I was sure that the courage to ask these questions would come naturally.

But the truth is that several years into the job, it's still not easy to confront someone with an inconvenient allegation, to probe a grieving family about how they felt about their loss, or to persuade someone to speak out about a taboo subject.

After some hesitation on my end, I'll end up pushing through with my questions, albeit with a shaky voice and in a roundabout way to soften the impact.

It's not that I'm anxious about being rejected, because sometimes a clear "no" helps me to move on with the rest of my work.

Rather, it's the fear that they think lesser of me for essentially doing my job. The feeling of being disliked by others sometimes keeps my mind racing at night thinking about whether I should have acted differently.

I am not alone in this, as people generally do not want to be the subject of someone's scorn.

For example, it can be hard to speak to a fellow colleague about their poor work performance affecting you when you could just suck it up and keep the peace in the office.

Or when a conversation with friends invariably steers towards a controversial topic, it seems easier to hold your tongue than to state a contrarian view and risk being judged negatively by your peers.

My colleague also previously explored how people tend to avoid intervening with a friend who is about to make a bad decision, because it could lead to them being disliked.

However, the price of that silence is that their friend makes a mistake that they could have helped prevent.

The common thread in all of these situations is the assumption that you will be disliked for your words or actions, but the reality is that most disagreements are quickly forgotten.

So, why are we so afraid to do things that could make people dislike us? And how can we not that this fear paralyse us from doing what we must?

WHY DO WE WANT TO BE LIKED?

Ms Glenn Woo, a counsellor at Fernhill Psychologists and Counsellors, said that it is natural that we are uncomfortable being disliked because we associate the feeling with rejection.

"We assume that when someone doesn't like us, they are rejecting something about us in some way," said Ms Woo. "The feeling of being rejected by someone can still hurt, especially if we are unsure of why they might dislike us."

The feeling of being disliked or rejected by someone can cause us to feel devalued, leaving us critical of ourselves and impacting our self-worth.

However, she noted it is generally difficult to ascertain whether there's genuine dislike from someone without further talking to the other person.

Dr Ong Mian Li, founder and principal clinical psychologist at Lightfull Psychology Consulting and Practice, said it easy to overthink.

"Humans are creatures of connection, and it's easy to imagine something’s wrong, when in fact, people are just distracted or tired," he said.

"If someone is pulling back or not engaging as much, it might not mean they dislike you. It could just be that they’re in their own world or need a bit of space."

Ms Woo added: "However, it's important to note that without further communication with the other person, we are simply assuming their feelings based on our own perceptions of what friendliness or positive regard may look like."

I agreed with both of them, recalling misunderstandings my friends have had when they looked like they were upset with me, even if they actually weren't. Some people just look unhappy when their emotional state is neutral, after all.

Ms Priscilla Shin, principal psychotherapist at Range Counselling Services, added that disliking someone is natural, often stemming from "our own unmet expectations, clashing values, or behaviours that trigger discomfort or insecurity".

"As social beings, we’re wired to seek connection and harmony, but differences in personality, communication styles, or past experiences can create friction between people," she said.

She added that dislike can be a protective mechanism as it alerts us when someone crosses our boundaries or could be a perceived threat.

COMING TO TERMS WITH OTHERS' DISLIKE

If we accept that it is natural to be disliked, how should we learn to deal with the discomfort of being disliked?

Ms Shin told me one way is to shift my focus away from being liked and towards acting with integrity and fairness.

"We need to remind ourselves of the purpose (of) our actions so when we anchor ourselves in those intentions, we can feel more confident in what we’re doing, even if it’s not received positively by everyone," she said.

She added that if you feel disliked by someone who is important to you, such as a family member or close friend, addressing the situation might be an appropriate solution.

"For example, you might say, 'I’ve noticed some tension between us and wanted to check in – have I done something to upset you?' This creates space for clarification and resolution without assuming blame," she said.

But sometimes, it might be better to let go people who you believe dislike you, especially if the relationship is not important – such as an acquaintance.

When it comes to overcoming the fear of being disliked at the workplace, it depends on the context and the company environment, said Ms Chee Sze Yen, executive director at career strategy consulting firm Career Agility International.

For example, in the context of giving feedback, structuring it constructively while being genuine is important. She added that following up after giving constructive feedback can help ease the situation as it maintains the relationship between colleagues and their managers.

She also added that pre-empting your colleague or subordinate for a tough conversation could help ease the situation as the person can be prepared.

Ms Shin added that it is important to not associate our self-worth with being liked by others. Rather, these actions that might cause someone to dislike us should be seen as a natural part of making tough decisions or the consequence of being in leadership positions.

"If we let fear of being disliked dictate our choices, we risk avoiding necessary actions or compromising our values," she said.

What this perhaps means is that the fear of being disliked might not be a bad thing. Instead, it is a reminder that we are being true to ourselves, our values and our beliefs.

I'll try to remember that whenever I have to ask hard questions during my interviews.