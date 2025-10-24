How to choose your first home wisely under HDB's new Standard, Plus and Prime system

When my husband and I started house-hunting in late 2023, we – like many other young couples – found ourselves caught in the tug-of-war between location and affordability.

We were looking for a resale flat, and I had dreamed of living somewhere in Ang Mo Kio, within walking distance of an MRT station and close to my in-laws. But looking at the prices in those areas – all about S$900,000 and above – we quickly realised we would have to compromise on some of our ideals for our dream home.

Shortly after, when it came time for some friends to apply for Build-to-Order (BTO) flats, I listened to them having the same conversations – what to prioritise and what to compromise on.

But they now faced one complication my husband and I had not: trying to make sense of the new housing framework.

Introduced last October, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) replaced the long-standing "mature" and "non-mature" estate labels with the new Standard, Plus and Prime system for new BTO projects – a change that came right as many of my own friends were applying.

Standard flats come with typical subsidies and a five-year minimum occupation period (MOP).

Plus and Prime flats, located in more desirable or central areas, have higher subsidies but stricter resale rules and longer 10-year MOPs to keep public housing fair and inclusive.

Many first-time buyers may see this new system as a complication.

Decisions appear to have become trickier as couples now have to consider not just price and location, but also new rules on resale, rental and how long they see themselves being tied to the flat.

I often see friends torn over the same dilemma: Is it worth stretching for a Prime flat in a central area, even if it means stricter rules later on? Or should they just go for something more affordable, a bit farther out, but with fewer strings attached?