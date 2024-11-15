Buying a policy direct from an insurer with no agent is cheaper. What are the pitfalls?

With nearly three years of working experience and a stable job, my friend felt financially ready to look into buying a life insurance policy. And like any other digitally savvy person considering a big purchase, she turned to the internet for advice.

However, instead of considering which policy to buy, my 26-year-old friend found herself faced with a different dilemma.

First, she had to figure out if she should buy the policy through an insurance agent or directly from an insurer.

Buying directly from an insurer could mean savings on a cheaper premium and the convenience of making the purchase from the comfort of home. No need to meet an insurance agent for coffee – an enticing prospect for introverts like my friend.

But she discovered that there are some downsides: Such insurance policies have limited coverage and my friend would miss out on the advice of an insurance agent to better understand what she needed.

When my friend told me of her dilemma, I realised that I had not given this issue much thought. Instead, I had simply asked a family member to "decide for me and just tell me what to pay". I completed the purchasing process for the insurance through an agent.

It got me thinking: Do the cost savings make buying directly from an insurer worthwhile? I talked to some financial and insurance industry figures to get some answers.

PROS AND CONS

Since 2015, insurers here have sold "direct purchase insurance" (DPI) policies. This allows people to buy whole life and term insurance directly from insurers. Such policies also come with optional coverage for total and permanent disability, as well as for critical illness.

With such lower cost and convenience, insurance provider Etiqa told CNA TODAY that the firm has seen more young clients take up DPIs – though it did not provide exact figures on the increase.

In 2022, The Business Times reported that DPIs accounted for about 40 per cent of insurance policies sold in Singapore.

Agents tied to insurers, other agents and banking representatives accounted for most of the rest of policy sales.

Dr Sunny Leong, head of the minor in insurance fundamentals programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said that one draw of buying a DPI is that people have complete control over the purchasing process.

"They can take their time to compare different products and choose what aligns best with their needs," she said. "Consumers may also feel less pressure to make a quick decision without the influence of an adviser's sales tactics or promotions."

Besides that, DPIs are also cheaper because there is no insurance agent commission that is calculated as part of the premiums paid.

Mr Edwin Ooi, a senior financial advisory specialist from MoneySmart Financial, said that this could amount to roughly 20 per cent in savings – though this depends on the buyer's age, the policy terms and the insurance company involved. This figure is based on quotations that his firm has generated from several insurers.