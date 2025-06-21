Friendship knows no bounds? Sharing memes to stay in touch can only go so far when your friend lives overseas

Soon after my best friend headed overseas for university, we kept in touch often: frequent video calls, memes sent to each other by chat applications in the midst of lectures on campus, and daily snapshots of our lives while grumbling about inedible dormitory food.

As the humdrum of life marched on, however, these exchanges inadvertently began to get less frequent.

The times we checked in on each other dwindled and response times to text messages lengthened. Not to be dramatic but most ruefully of all, the spontaneous long conversations that characterised our in-person friendship vanished.

Although I speak from the vantage point of an undergraduate intern, my conversations with others revealed how my conundrum was not unique to my demographic.

Many people relocate when their families do, or for graduate studies or career opportunities. They and their loved ones confront a similar challenge of adjusting their pre-existing relationships to new realities. It must be a common occurrence, given that figures from the National Population and Talent Division’s 2024 Population in Brief report showed there were about 215,300 Singaporeans residing overseas.

Ms Ada Foo, 25, a Singaporean management associate who moved to Hong Kong for work, said: “At first, (adjusting to the new norm) felt a little disorienting.

"There’s definitely a pang of sadness knowing that spontaneous hangouts, coffee runs or last-minute deep talks won’t happen as easily.”

To spare myself from mourning the loss of a friendship with someone still alive and well, I spoke to some experts, who gave some insights into why long-distance friendships may fracture and what can be done to sustain and strengthen them.

WHY EVEN THE STRONGEST FRIENDSHIPS CAN FADE WITH DISTANCE

It’s easy to believe that a “strong” friendship would survive any distance, but that overlooks how friendships function in practice.

The psychologists and counsellors I approached all said that physical proximity is fundamental to forming close friendships. Repeated interactions from shared routines — such as at school or work, or as part of a photography interest group, or sharing overlapping gymming schedules — can foster closeness rather effortlessly.

Relocating removes that physical proximity.

Ms Lysia Tan, a clinical psychologist from psychological consultancy firm Mind What Matters, said: “Without face-to-face gatherings, there will be less opportunities to create new memories and grow friendships.”