Meet the robot cats, companions and AI tools transforming the way Singapore looks after seniors

At eldercare facilities and active ageing centres across Singapore, technology is no longer a novelty, but already beginning to change how seniors connect, heal and age.

At St Luke's ElderCare Active Ageing Centre (Care) @ Northshore, for example, 66-year-old Albert Yeo got to realise his dream of writing a book documenting his life as part of the pilot Golden Memories programme, where seniors used generative AI to put together a story of their life's milestones.

"This is my first time I've touched AI, but I feel the AI is helping a lot. Even if we are not very clear about the message or grammar, (the programme) settles it for you," said Mr Yeo.

To write the book, he had verbal conversations with an AI chatbot in an app on his phone which prompted him to reflect deeply about his childhood, his business and his love for hiking.

It then generated the text for the 45-page book, which Mr Yeo has since printed out and shared with family and friends, many of whom have requested their own copies.

As Singapore hurtles towards becoming a “super-aged” society – with more than one in five here expected to be 65 years old or older by 2026 – such tools are offering relief for some eldercare providers.

Machines can lead group activities, provide companionship, or help track residents' health and moods. And as the population of seniors living alone is expected to rise, trials are underway to use technology to support seniors ageing in place.

As Dr Kelvin Tan, head of the minor in Applied Ageing Studies programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), put it, one of the challenges that the country is facing is a lack of manpower to support the ageing population, so technology is very important to complement and support this growing need.

"Singapore will have no choice. We need to embrace AI. This is not just a buzzword, but an important development that we need to tap on," he said. "When we are able to synergise AI in the healthcare setting, I'm sure we can reduce the burnout, the anxiety of carers and provide a good quality of care".

At the national level, HealthTech agency Synapxe is using AI and machine learning to improve healthcare delivery, accessibility and patient outcomes, said Mr Andy Ta, its chief data officer and director of data aNalytics and AI (DNA).

Its HealthHub AI project – a multilingual conversational assistant which supports English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil – allows users to ask health questions through voice or text and receive answers sourced from the HealthHub website.

Still, experts say the challenge lies in balance – ensuring that technology enhances, rather than replaces, the empathy, trust and human touch needed for good eldercare.