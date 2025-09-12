Could public intervention have saved a child's life? Why bystanders sometimes fail to act in unclear situations

Two years ago, when he saw a car spin out of control on a highway bend and end up facing the wrong direction, Mr Shafik Walakaka didn't hesitate. He pulled over, positioned his vehicle to block the oncoming traffic, and got out.

He proceeded to check on the driver who was semi-conscious, could not walk and was being assisted out of the car by his passenger.

Mr Shafik dialled 995, relaying the man's condition, the car's registration number, and the nearest lamp post number so paramedics could reach the scene quickly.

"It was drilled into me during (national service) reservist," the 33-year-old IT project manager said. "I knew exactly what to look for and what details the operator would need."

Even though it was a busy road in the Woodlands area, Mr Shafik said he wasn't nervous.

"It was very clear what I needed to do. I just executed the steps I had been drilled on," he said. "That made the difference."

What may also have made a difference is the fact that the incident Mr Shafik witnessed was a clear-cut emergency. Some other situations are not so stark.

Ms Kate Lim, 46, was on an MRT train recently when she noticed a girl, about five or six years old, with a huge backpack sitting alone. The healthcare worker noted that the girl wasn't crying and appeared calm, scrolling on her phone.

Ms Lim continued scanning her surroundings for a parent or caregiver, but did not see anyone. Shortly after, the little girl stood in front of Ms Lim for a while before moving further down the carriage.

"I kept thinking if I should have spoken to her and asked her if she was okay," said Ms Lim, a mother of three boys aged between 10 and 17 years old. "But I also had the worry that other people might misperceive my intentions."

As a healthcare worker, Ms Lim is familiar with emergency situations as she is trained in basic cardiac life support, which includes life-saving techniques such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and using an automated external defibrillator (AED). She noted that her job also requires her to renew this training regularly.

But this training did not prepare her for that situation, where it was not apparent whether the girl really needed help.

"It's not because of apathy that I did not approach her," said Ms Lim. She added that the little girl seemed capable of fending for herself, though Ms Lim did find it "peculiar" to see someone so young alone in the train.

Such hesitation lies at the core of the bystander effect – a phenomenon that came into sharp focus in the recent case of 11-year-old Muhammad Hairil Effendi, who was found floating in the sea off East Coast Park on Aug 31 and pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been missing for more than a day by that point, and had been seen by several people, wandering shirtless and barefoot in several public areas.