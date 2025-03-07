Rats! These tiny, scurrying rodents can cause greater harm than you think and here's what we can do about the scourge

Such close encounters with the scurrying kind are not uncommon in Singapore.

Despite efforts by the authorities to keep the pests in check, rat infestations have been on the rise in Singapore, driven by factors such as urbanisation and climate change.

In February, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and National Environment Agency (NEA) said that preliminary investigations found signs of rats at the ceiling and the common area of Beauty World Food Centre. In the same month, rats were also seen invading the aviaries at Mandai’s Bird Paradise.

Amid a surge in rat-related lapses, NEA announced last month that it would tighten enforcement against business owners and managers over rodent-related issues from Apr 1.

In 2024, NEA and SFA jointly took over 1,000 enforcement actions against businesses, including shopping malls and food establishments. The figure is nearly double the 670 actions taken in 2023 for rat-related lapses.

The rodent problem is not unique to Singapore, as rat sightings have been on the rise worldwide.

An article published in the Science Advances journal in January this year found that 11 out of 16 cities studied globally showed significant increasing trends in rat numbers.

Cities experiencing greater temperature increases and cities with denser human populations and higher levels of urbanisation saw larger increases in the rat population, the article noted.

THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF RATS

While the yuck factor and health concerns quickly come to mind with rat infestations, the negative impact rodents can have on the economy should not be taken lightly either.

Though there are no known studies in Singapore on the economic impact of rat infestations, a 2023 article published in scientific journal PeerJ, which covers research in the biological and medical sciences, found that invasive rodents were racking up high economic costs worldwide.

The researchers said that their “conservative” analysis showed that rodent invasions were costing economies about US$87.5 million (S$116.5 million) annually, between 1980 and 2022, and that this figure was significantly increasing over time.

Mr Song Seng Wun, an economic adviser at CGS International, said that in addition to the costs of hiring cleaning services to maintain hygienic environments and engaging pest control experts to address infestations, businesses might also face economic setbacks from managing the reputational damage caused by rat sightings on their premises.

They might also incur expenses related to repairing infrastructure, such as cables and wires damaged by the rats’ gnawing.

Industries that could be directly affected by a rise in rat infestations include the tourism, hospitality, and food and beverage (F&B) sectors. The healthcare industry might also have to bear increased costs from treating and tackling rat-transmitted diseases.

Professor Abhishek Singh Bhati, pro vice-chancellor and chief executive officer of the Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education, agreed, saying that businesses might also incur higher operational compliance costs, due to increased regulatory scrutiny and fines imposed for failing to maintain proper hygiene standards on their premises.

Rat infestations at hotels and tourist attractions could also result in negative word-of-mouth, and a decline in customer trust and patronage – possibly lowering Singapore’s value proposition as a tourist destination, said Prof Bhati.

If the infestations are left unmanaged in the long run, Singapore’s reputation as a clean and safe destination could also be affected, making it difficult to host MICE and entertainment events, he added.

For F&B outlets, the presence of rat infestations would naturally result in eateries losing diners’ trust and business, said Mr Cornelius Tan, chairman of Chinatown Complex Hawkers’ Association.

An employee at an eatery along Toa Payoh Lorong 8, where rats have previously been found, told CNA TODAY that the F&B joint has tightened preemptive measures taken against rats in the aftermath of the incident.

Besides purchasing metal planks that can be used to shutter part of the doors in the eatery to prevent rats from entering, the employee, who only wanted to be known as Ms Wang, estimates that they spend about S$100 a month on other pest control measures, such as rat traps.