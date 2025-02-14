Rats making their home at Singapore's Bird Paradise despite cages, traps and rodenticide

SINGAPORE: Unwelcome guests have been helping themselves to meals meant for the feathered inhabitants of Bird Paradise at Mandai.

Rats have made the various aviaries at Singapore's only bird park their home and have been running amok in the bird enclosures.

The pests were observed feeding on food left out for birds and lurking in the undergrowth just feet away from wildlife.

Rats were sighted at the park as early as November last year, and their presence was noticeable when CNA visited earlier this week. The park, previously located in Jurong, moved to a 17ha-site at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve in 2023 and opened its doors to the public on May 8 that year.