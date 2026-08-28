Excuse me, are you a pole dancer? Singaporeans defy stereotypes about who can take part

In 2019, when Ms Kellie Koh first took up pole dancing at the age of 47, she entered a form of exercise unlike anything she had done before.

Running had been her main workout, but strength training was largely unfamiliar territory. When she was younger, she had also led a relatively sedentary lifestyle.

In her 40s, Ms Koh was diagnosed with cerebral vasculitis, an inflammation of the blood vessels in the brain and spinal cord. She also entered menopause during this period and began looking for a way to stay active to support her health better.

She came across pole dancing and signed up, but recalls her first class as intimidating.

Most of the other students were "a lot younger", and she felt like she was struggling to keep up with the rest.

"Everybody in class seemed to be able to do something."

Despite this, she enjoyed the class enough to keep going and soon became stronger, noticing changes in her body such as increased muscle definition.

Seven years on, she is still going and has become skilled enough to take on a teaching role.

Since 2024, Ms Koh has been working part-time as an instructor for MAD Dance Studio, located in the central business district.

"Today, at 54, I can do a split while inverted and holding onto the top bar of an aerial hoop," she said.

"My younger self would have never thought I'd be able to do this. I'm damn proud of myself."