Poverty sensitisation, disability simulation – here's why more workshops are using role-play to teach empathy

Having worked in the nonprofit sector, the founder of Annie’s All Natural Haanee Tyebally is no stranger to working with underprivileged individuals.

Yet, nothing could prepare her for the sobering experience of stepping into the shoes of a single mother on a shoestring budget.

During a "poverty sensitisation" workshop by charity Daughters of Tomorrow (DOT) in April, Ms Tyebally was given a budget of S$600 and tasked with a series of difficult choices to survive as a single mother of two for a month.

The character she played had to deal with seemingly endless bills, the pressure of making a good impression on a new boss, and the need to make several financially-driven choices that could lead to trade-offs.

Should she allow her child to go on a pricey class excursion and feel guilty for spending more money on something optional? Or, if she is running late for work, should she take a taxi or just take the hit and risk the wrath of her boss?

Ms Tyebally, whose business makes cultured dairy products and who also has experience in social work across Southeast Asia, still recalls how the stress from the two-hour workshop "did not go away" months later.

DOT's workshop, which is called This is My Experience, has led the Singaporean to reflect deeply on how to build a more inclusive workplace and hire one of the organisation’s beneficiaries.

“The role-playing aspect really helped contextualise the pressure under which (someone in such circumstances has to) make decisions," said the small business owner.

"There are these external factors (they have to deal with)... which made me think about how I can be mindful (in) the workplace."

However, such workshops that feature an element of simulation have not always been so well-received.

In 2016, the Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) caught flak after the news that Methodist Welfare Services (MWS), a voluntary welfare organisation, would be conducting a poverty simulation exercise for its members at the club.

The news involving the prestigious country club, where membership rates start at S$36,000 a year, caused controversy at the time. Several online commentators called the initiative condescending and offensive to the less wealthy.

An MWS spokesperson said at the time that the exercise aimed to stir compassion and nudge participants to do more for the community by raising awareness of the realities that people living in poverty face daily.

Despite the outcry at the time over the incident, organisers of empathy workshops that incorporate some degree of simulation say that these programmes have surged in popularity, with many people inquiring about their availability.

DOT began running sessions in 2016 for its prospective corporate partners, members of public and volunteers. Since then, they have been able to increase the frequency of these poverty sensitisation workshops over the years due to rising demand.

The charity told CNA TODAY that it currently conducts about 15 runs a year and has observed “seasonal peaks” in interest, especially during International Women’s Day and the year-end.

Over the years, there have also been more such workshops catering to varying causes.

Apart from poverty simulation, some workshops focus on training empathy towards people with disabilities, older folks coping with ageing issues, as well as patients experiencing certain medical conditions.

These programmes do not allow participants to fully understand what it is like to live with chronic poverty or navigate daily life with a disability, which only lived experiences can provide, and the workshops do not also claim to achieve this.

But they are meant to raise awareness by giving participants a taste of what it is like to walk a mile in the shoes of someone else's life.

In the transport scene, for example, some bus operators also allow participants to experience what it is like to ride on public transport with mobility challenges.

Tower Transit's Public Bus Inclusivity Workshop, for instance, has taken in more than 250 participants who are mostly school students and members of the public, since its launch in April 2021.



Tower Transit said that participation in the workshop has grown in recent years, from 21 participants in 2021 to 121 in 2024.

To find out why these programmes have become so popular, CNA TODAY attended a series of workshops by three organisations to see how trainers build empathy and sensitivity among participants and what they gain in the process.