'Playing Russian roulette every time I eat': What living with allergies is like in Singapore

In February this year, a typical day for Ms Teo Ying Ying turned into a distressing hospital visit and a confronting new chapter of her life.

The 27-year-old music teacher had enjoyed her favourite Indian rojak for both lunch and dinner, ending the day with a bowl of her mother's herbal soup.

It wasn't long before her eyes started to itch and water uncomfortably. Then, she began sneezing uncontrollably, broke out in hives and struggled to breathe. She had never experienced an episode like this.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors found that her oxygen levels had fallen to 93 per cent, a level where medical evaluation is advised. She was given an injection of epinephrine, administered steroids and placed on oxygen to stabilise her condition.

Epinephrine, also known as adrenaline, is the first-line emergency treatment for severe and immediate allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis, which can affect breathing and blood circulation.

Doctors told Ms Teo that she was most likely having an allergic reaction, but they were unsure of what caused it and advised her to carry an EpiPen until she could be tested for the condition.

An EpiPen is an emergency injection that delivers adrenaline to stop a severe allergic reaction.

Ms Teo said that in those initial months before she was tested, she was filled with anxiety and uncertainty, sticking to eating food she knew would not trigger a reaction.

She said she carried her EpiPen with her, even if she was just going to buy food near her housing block.

Beyond the fear of what might trigger another reaction, what unsettled her most was the sheer unpredictability of it all.

"Suddenly, I'm allergic to something. It feels a bit unfair. All my life, I've been eating all these food items … and I was perfectly fine, and suddenly it decides to happen."

Allergy tests later revealed that Ms Teo was allergic to storage mites, a type of microscopic insect commonly found in dried foods such as grains, flour and spices.

She was told to wash rice thoroughly and avoid consuming food that has been left out too long, as a way to minimise the risk.

"It's definitely great knowing what I'm allergic to, but I can't control (what gets into the food) when eating out," she said.

Unlike a seafood allergy, where she could ask for ingredients to be omitted, storage mites are harder to avoid or detect. They could be present anywhere, whether in flour or food that has been left out for a while, making it nearly impossible to eliminate from her diet.