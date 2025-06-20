US passenger sues Singapore Airlines, claims allergic reaction to shrimp meal

SINGAPORE: A New York-based paediatrician has sued Singapore Airlines (SIA) for allegedly serving her a meal containing shrimp when she had already informed crew members of her allergy, causing her to suffer a severe allergic reaction.

According to court documents, Dr Doreen Benary said that on Oct 8, 2024, she had informed one or more crew members after boarding the flight from Frankfurt to John F Kennedy International Airport in New York that she suffers from a shrimp allergy.

Despite being informed of her allergy, cabin crew still served Dr Benary, a business class passenger, a meal containing shrimp, court documents show.

Dr Benary, unaware that the meal contained shrimp, ate a portion of the meal. Almost immediately after, she "detected the presence of shrimp and began to feel ill".

She then claimed she questioned the flight attendant, who admitted she had made an error and apologised.

Dr Benary subsequently suffered a “severe” allergic reaction to the shrimp and fell “violently ill”, requiring the aircraft to make an emergency diversion to Paris, according to court documents.

She was then transported by ambulance and underwent emergency medical treatment at two separate medical facilities.

Dr Benary said via court documents she had suffered “great pain, agony and mental anguish” because of the incident, where she was required to undergo “painful, emergency medical treatment”.

She added she suffered both economic and non-economic loss as a result of the incident, and was deprived of her “enjoyment of life, pursuits and interests” and believes she will continue to be deprived of these in the future.

Based on court documents, Dr Benary is asking SIA to pay “full, fair and reasonable damages” in an amount to be determined at trial.

In response to CNA queries, SIA said on Friday (Jun 20) it is "unable to comment on matters before the court".

Symptoms associated with shrimp allergies can range from mild irritation such as rashes, hives, nausea and abdominal pain, to more severe symptoms such as tightening of the airway, difficulty in breathing, severe dizziness and loss of consciousness.