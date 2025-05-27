SQ321 turbulence: Components of plane's weather radar system sent for tests in US

SINGAPORE: Components of the weather radar system in the Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane that was hit by severe turbulence in May 2024 have been sent to the United States for examination and tests, Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) said on Tuesday (May 27).

"The component examination and test report detailing the findings is still pending," the bureau said, adding that it would make public the final report upon completion of the investigation.

SIA flight SQ321 had been flying from London to Singapore on May 21, 2024, when it encountered severe turbulence over the south of Myanmar at 37,000 feet.

One passenger died on board while 79 others suffered injuries. The plane was diverted to Bangkok.

"Investigations by Singapore’s TSIB are ongoing, and conducted in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) requirements," TSIB said on Tuesday.

"The TSIB is assisted by investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and is supported by Boeing as well as other stakeholders."

The TSIB comes under the Ministry of Transport (MOT).